Candidates in state legislative races make final Election Day pitches to voters

Nguyen, from Andover, defeated an incumbent Republican in 2018 and is campaigning for her second term. DuFour, of Tewksbury, is a first-time candidate.

Eight Senate and 42 House seats in the state Legislature were up for grabs, including the race between Democratic state Representative Tram Nguyen and Republican challenger Jeff DuFour for the House district that includes parts of Andover, Boxford, North Andover, and Tewksbury.

In an election projected to draw record turnout, voters cast ballots Tuesday in dozens of legislative races across Massachusetts.

Nguyen said voters want a representative who is focused on their concerns and pointed to legislation she filed to expand unemployment benefits that Governor Charlie Baker signed last month.

“You want an effective and engaged legislator, and that’s what I’ve been able to do these past two years,” Nguyen said.

DuFour said he has focused on issues such as public safety and government transparency, as well as economic ones. He’s concerned how people living on a fixed income would be affected by potential tax increases.

“They can’t raise their personal revenue to pay more expenses, more taxes,” DuFour said.

GOP state Senator Patrick O’Connor said he has tried to separate himself from national politics, and pointed to bipartisan efforts among Democrats, Republicans, and independents.

A Weymouth Republican first elected to the Senate in 2016, O’Connor faces Meg Wheeler, a Democrat from Cohasset. O’Connor’s district includes eight towns in Plymouth and Norfolk counties.

“Through the four years I have been able to work in this position, I have been able to build a track record that people know that I bring the values of the district to Beacon Hill," O’Connor said.

Wheeler said the pandemic and protests for racial justice have led voters to focus on local elections. But those concerns haven’t drowned out national matters, like jobs and the economy.

“In the wake of the coronavirus, we need someone who truly understands how to pull the economy out of this crisis [and] we need big systemic change to cure the massive inequality that we have here," Wheeler said.

In the Senate, there were eight contested races Tuesday. Along with O’Connor, two other Republican senators — Ryan Fattman of Sutton and Dean Tran of Fitchburg — each face Democratic challengers.

Tran has faced an ethics inquiry after accusations of using his state-funded staff for political gain. Tran, who represents nearly a dozen communities, did not respond to requests for comment.

“I will continue to take my ethical obligations seriously,” Tran told Commonwealth Magazine last month.

Tran’s challenger is Lunenburg Democrat John Cronin, a West Point graduate and Army veteran.

The interest in the presidential race has spurred people to become more engaged in state and local issues, Cronin said in an interview.

“Up and down the ballot, 2020 is the year that is about restoring people’s faith in effective, honest government,” Cronin said.

Fattman faces Milford Democrat Christine Crean.

Among Democratic incumbents, Senator Rebecca Rausch of Needham is facing Matt Kelly, a Franklin Republican. Senator John Keenan of Quincy is competing with independent candidate Alexander Mendez of Quincy.

In the state House of Representatives, voters were asked to decide the fate of 19 Democratic and 14 Republican incumbent lawmakers in contested races. They included House minority leader Brad Jones, who faced Democrat Michelle Mullet. Both are from North Reading.

In eight races, incumbents were not on the ballot, including the district represented by Republican House member Elizabeth Poirier of North Attleborough, who did not seek reelection.

In Poirier’s seat, two North Attleborough town councilors — Democrat Adam Scanlon and Republican John Simmons — are competing to represent the House district that includes their community, along with parts of Attleboro and Mansfield. Both highlighted their ability to work across party lines.

Candidates in 150 legislative districts did not face a challenger.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.