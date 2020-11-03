Concord Museum to open new galleries focused on 1775 battle

The Concord Museum on Nov. 12 will debut three permanent galleries that chronicle the battle at Concord’s North Bridge at the dawn of the American Revolution “in dramatic new and more inclusive ways,” the museum said.

“This new April 19, 1775 exhibition will marry the Museum’s iconic artifacts with a multi-dimensional narrative to the foundational story like it has never been told before,” museum President Ralph Earle said in a statement.

One of the focal points of the new galleries is a 12-foot-by-7-foot map that provides a “bird’s-eye” view of the events of that day in 1775. Visitors also will be able to hear more than 10 first-person narratives that record what people throughout town experienced that day, the statement said.