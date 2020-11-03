Election 2020: Live updates from Rhode Island

Sign up for The Home Stretch newsletter to make sense of this political news cycle.

Undecided? You’re not alone — 9:15 a.m.

Tracking turnout in the Ocean State — 8:45 a.m.

Where Mattiello, Fenton-Fung stand on key issues — 8:15 a.m.

By Edward Fitzpatrick, Globe Staff

CRANSTON — The state’s most closely watched legislative race has been waged with a welter of campaign direct-mail brochures, barbed attacks, and sharp debate exchanges.

House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat and attorney, has emphasized his ability to use the enormous power of the speaker’s office to deliver state funding and tax cuts for his constituents in House District 15. He has vowed to continue phasing out the automobile excise tax.

Meanwhile, Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, a Republican activist and physical therapist, has hammered away at scandals and controversies involving Mattiello and his campaign and leadership teams, branding him as “Tricky Nicky” and accusing him of playing “twisted games.”

To go beyond the talking points and campaign mailers, the Globe asked the two candidates to spell out where they stand on seven key issues, and to explain their choices for president in the Nov. 3 election.

The races to watch in Rhode Island — 8:00 a.m.

By Dan McGowan Globe Staff

The polls have already opened (and more than 305,000 Rhode Islanders voted early), so there’s a strong chance that you already know the main themes of the day. But here’s a quick overview of things to keep an eye on. You can follow along at Bostonglobe.com/RhodeIsland when the results start rolling in.

Voters are lining up at the polls — 7:45 a.m.

General Assembly leaders face a new challenge: progressive women — 6:30 a.m.

By Edward Fitzpatrick, Globe Staff

PROVIDENCE — Since President Donald Trump’s election in 2016, there has been a nationwide surge in political activism and candidacies by a diverse array of people. – Progressive women, in particular, have seen historic gains at all levels of government.

And now, as voters head to the polls in Rhode Island, two progressive female state legislators are launching challenges against the more-conservative Democratic men who lead Rhode Island’s General Assembly.

“If we are ever going to see women step forward to try to take the mantle of leadership, now would be the time,” said University of Virginia politics Professor Jennifer L. Lawless, a former Brown University professor who has written several books about women and politics.

After 2016 stunner, will Johnston stick with Trump? — 6:00 a.m.

By Dan McGowan Globe Staff

PROVIDENCE — For the past four years, the story of Donald Trump’s victory in Democrat-friendly Johnston has been drilled into the heads of Rhode Island political observers. Heck, a new book even features the 29,000-resident town as one of three communities in the country that explain why so many Democrats were willing to support Trump in 2016.

To recap: After voting for a Democrat candidate in every presidential election since 1972, Johnston strongly supported Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016, 7,563 votes to 5,652, proving to be even more popular in the small town than President Barack Obama, who garnered 7,503 votes there in 2012.

The working theory has been that Johnston is simply has long been more conservative than other Democratic strongholds in the state, having supported Republican candidates for governor four times since 1998. The authors of “Trump’s Democrats” theorized that Johnston “likes a bully,” pointing to it’s the popular, tough-talking Democratic mayor, Joseph Polisena.

But it’s the mayor son, Joseph Polisena Jr., a 30-year-old attorney and Democratic town councilor who might have an even stronger grasp of how voters in Johnston think.

Monday, Nov. 2:

‘No credible threat,’ but R.I. law enforcement prepares for possible unrest — 7:30 p.m.

By Amanda Milkovits Globe Staff

The vitriol of the 2020 presidential cycle and the near-constant rumble of civil unrest have led to an all-hands-on-deck approach to ensuring that Election Day runs smoothly and the days after it are peaceful.

The Emergency Operations Center at the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency is activated for the election. The Rhode Island National Guard are on standby. The state police and local police have been coordinating with federal authorities. The state police fusion center and the Rhode Island Joint Cyber Task Force, which responds to cyber security threats, are monitoring intelligence for possible problems.

305,763 people have already voted in RI — 6:30 p.m.

Businesses board up, just in case — 2:20 p.m.

Something unusual is happening in Cranston. The mayor’s race is... civil — 1:45 p.m.

By Dan McGowan Globe Staff

CRANSTON – If they were taking their cues from the national standard bearers of their political parties, the mayoral candidates in Rhode Island’s second-largest city wouldn’t be stopping to chat with each other outside City Hall each day when they greet residents who are lining up in record numbers to vote early.

Republican Ken Hopkins and Democrat Maria Bucci would be yelling about what corrupt action their opponent took today, doing whatever it takes to scare voters just enough into believing that only Republicans know how to balance budgets and only Democrats have the secret sauce for improving trash pickup.

But vicious character attacks haven’t been part of the playbook in the seven weeks since Hopkins and Bucci won their respective primaries, and with less than a week until Election Day, supporters of each candidate say they’re pleased the city’s first competitive mayoral race in 14 years stands in stark contrast to the vitriolic campaigns playing out between President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Hourlong waits as early voting draws to a close in Cranston — 1:15 p.m.





The future of RI politics? A more-diverse General Assembly — 1:10 p.m.

By Edward Fitzpatrick, Globe Staff

PROVIDENCE — Tuesday’s elections could produce the most diverse General Assembly in Rhode Island history.

When he began tracking the number of elected leaders of color in Rhode Island 25 years ago, Latino activist Tomás Ávila counted just one Latina state legislator and a dozen Black legislators, accounting for 9 percent of the General Assembly, which then had 150 seats.

On Tuesday, the number of legislators of color could jump from 15 to 20, which would represent 18 percent of a General Assembly that now has 113 seats.

Ávila said that would give Black and Latino lawmakers more political power than they’ve ever had in Rhode Island.

“What we will see next week is what I consider the future of Rhode Island politics – a future that is more diverse,” he said. “What we are witnessing is the mainstreaming of Black and brown communities across this country.”

Another historic gender gap? — 1:00 p.m.





What the polls said in 2016, and what they say now — 12:30 p.m.

By Dan McGowan Globe Staff

We all know that the polls suggested Hillary Clinton was a heavy favorite to defeat Donald Trump in 2016 – even in the final days of the campaign – but here’s something to consider: Even if the current polls that show Joe Biden leading Trump as exactly as wrong as they were four years ago, Biden would still be considered the frontrunner to be the 46th president, according to these helpful guides from The New York Times and FiveThirtyEight.

Here’s a look at where several swing states are in 2020 compared to 2016.

4 reasons 2020 won’t be like 2016 — 12:00 p.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe Staff

With time running out, decisions about where to spend precious hours each day are crucial. Here’s a look at where Trump, Biden, and their top surrogates were traveling on Monday, Nov. 2 (all times Eastern):

President Trump

— Trump will hold rallies in Fayetteville, N.C., Scranton, Pa., Traverse City, Mich,, Kenosha, Wisc., and Grand Rapids., Mich.

Vice president Mike Pence

— Pence will hold a rallies in Latrobe and Erie, Pa.

Former vice president Joe Biden, former second lady Jill Biden, and Senator Kamala Harris

— The Bidens will be joined by Senator Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, to campaign across Pennsylvania on Monday.

Former president Barack Obama

— Obama will travel to Atlanta, Georgia and South Florida.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3:

Former vice president Joe Biden, former second lady Jill Biden, Senator Kamala Harris

— The Biden-Harris ticket will spend Election Night in Wilmington, Del.

Photos: The final days of the campaign — 7:00 a.m.

Voters wait in line for a polling place in Pflugerville, Texas, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, the state's last day of in-person early voting. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times) TAMIR KALIFA/New York Times

A test for democracy — 6:00 a.m.

By Liz Goodwin, Jess Bidgood, and Jazmine Ulloa, Globe Staff

Experts worry about a nightmare election during a pandemic marred by disenfranchisement and chaos, followed by an acrimonious legal and political dispute over the results that would test the nation’s democratic resolve.

Across the nation, preemptive legal challenges are launched by both parties. Mailed in ballots pile up; some arrive too late to be counted, and others are thrown out over tiny mistakes. Rival, surly factions collide near polling places and government offices, as voting sites in Black, Latino, and immigrant neighborhoods report harassment and intimidation. Will federal officers move to intervene?

The Globe’s Washington Bureau staff fanned out last month and consulted voters, voting advocates, officials, and experts all over, including those who “gamed out” the Denver scenario. They see much to worry about, but also voiced optimism that elections officials and average Americans will take steps now to make sure votes are properly cast and counted, laying the groundwork for a peaceful and credible democratic outcome.

Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.