GOP, Democrats in fierce battle for control of the Senate

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. At least one Democratic seat is likely to fall Tuesday night, which means the party needs to flip four GOP-held seats to achieve a 50-50 split in the chamber and gain control if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidential race. That’s because his vice president, Kamala Harris, would cast tie-breaking votes in the Senate.

Democrats hope they can ride a national backlash against President Trump and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic to victory in states that were once considered long shots at best.

Republicans and Democrats were grappling for control of the US Senate as polls began to close on the East Coast, the GOP fighting to cling to its majority in the face of a handful of once-reliably red states that have transformed into ferocious battlegrounds.

If Biden loses, the Democrats would need to flip five seats, assuming they lose Alabama as expected. Analysts generally agree it is extremely unlikely Democrats would win the Senate, but lose the White House.

Democrats are expected to comfortably defeat Republican incumbents in Colorado and Arizona.

In Colorado, Senator Cory Gardner appears heading toward a loss to Democrat John Hickenlooper, a popular former governor, thanks in part to shifting demographics that have turned the state increasingly blue.

In Arizona, former astronaut Mark Kelly has consistently outpaced Republican incumbent Martha McSally in the polls — and in fund-raising (he’s raked in a whopping $30 million more than McSally over the course of the campaign).

But both sides may have to wait until after Election Day — possibly well after — to learn who won the major prize. The hotly contested race in Maine between Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon is one of several Senate races that may not be resolved Tuesday night; if none of the four candidates on the ballot break the 50 percent threshold, the state’s ranked-choice voting system kicks in, triggering calculations that will take longer to tally.

In Georgia, which saw visits from Trump, Harris, and former president Barack Obama in the final days of the race, there is not one but two highly competitive Senate races. Both could culminate in Jan. 5 run-off elections. State law requires a candidate to exceed 50 percent to win outright.

Polls show an extremely tight race between GOP Senator David Perdue, a former business executive aligned with Trump, and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who heads a media production company. Ossoff is among the Democratic challengers who’ve benefitted from a flood of small-dollar donations pouring into the race from angry Democrats around the country, and a surge in new voters in the once-reliably red state adds uncertainty to the race.

The other Senate contest in Georgia is a special election for a seat vacated by Republican Senator Johnny Isakson last year. Of the 20 candidates on the ballot, the race has largely come down to a three-way contest among Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican who was appointed to fill the seat when Isakson stepped down, conservative Trump ally Representative Doug Collins, and Democrat Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at Martin Luther King Jr.'s Ebenezer Baptist Church, who received Obama’s endorsement.

The race is almost certain to go to a run-off between the top two vote-getters. Warnock has led in recent polls but appears to be short of the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a run-off.

Should Biden win at the top of the ticket, Democratic-control of the Senate would be crucial to his ability to enact a robust agenda.

“When does Congress get big things done? It’s when there’s one-party rule," observed Republican strategist Doug Heye, a former communications director for the Republican National Committee. "Obamacare passed in an all-Democratic Washington. The [2017] tax bill passed in an all-Republican Washington. When you have divided government, things get slowed down dramatically.”

“With the House firmly in Democratic control, a president Biden won’t have to worry about things getting stuck in the Senate," said Jim Manley, a Democratic strategist, of the stakes of the battle for Senate control. When Republicans regained control of the Senate in 2014 under Obama, Manley, a former aide to former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid of Nevada, said he witnessed firsthand how the GOP worked to block the Democratic agenda at every turn.

Doug Jones, the Democratic senator in Alabama expected to lose Tuesday, won an improbable victory in the deep-red state in a 2017 special election following allegations that his opponent, Roy S. Moore, pursued underage girls and allegedly sexually assaulted one of them. This cycle, Jones has trailed football coach Tommy Tuberville, a die-hard Trump supporter, by significant margins in the polls.

In North Carolina, Democrats remain optimistic they can topple Republican incumbent Senator Thom Tillis, despite a late-breaking sexting scandal that has dogged Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham’s final weeks on the trail.

In Iowa, in another unexpectedly tight race that has emerged as one of the most expensive in the country, Republican incumbent Joni Ernst got her best poll of the race in the final days of the campaign, with the state’s gold-standard Des Moines Register poll showing her with a four-point lead over Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

“It’s because of Donald Trump,” said Rick Gates, who served as deputy campaign chairman for Trump’s 2016 campaign, of Ernst’s momentum in the home stretch. Trump and various members of his family have showered the state with attention in their frenzied final days of stumping.

He predicted that Republicans would hold on to the Senate majority, but only a slim one. If that happens, there’s going to be a lot of senators “who need to thank Donald Trump for getting them across the finish line,” he said.

Democrats have also waged competitive races in several states analysts didn’t expect them to have any shot of winning earlier in the cycle. These reach states include Kansas, Alaska, and Texas.

Among the most competitive is the astoundingly tight race in deep-red South Carolina, where Democrat Jaime Harrison appears to be within striking distance of ousting Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham. So strong has Harrison’s fund-raising been — he broke the record for the biggest single quarterly haul by bringing in $57 million in the third quarter of this year — that Graham resorted to asking for campaign donations during interviews on Fox News.

In Montana, Republican Senator Steve Daines is battling Democrat Steve Bullock, the governor, in a tight race.

Amid all these tough races for Republicans, Democrats have found themselves playing defense on another blue seat, held by incumbent Senator Gary Peters of Michigan. Republicans have directed resources to the race, seeing it as their best pickup opportunity, aside from Alabama, powered by a strong candidate, 39-year-old John James, who is a Black Iraq War veteran with punchy TV ads.

Some Republican operatives acknowledge, however, that James’s chances likely hinge on how well Trump does in the state. Trump narrowly carried the state in 2016 but has trailed Biden this time around in polls. Analysts say the odds still favor Democrats keeping the seat in their column.

