Gov. Baker to make another SJC nomination in unusually timed election day announcement

The timing is unusual: It lands in the middle of a pivotal and potentially unprecedented Election Day, where tens of millions of people nationwide are voting in the throes of a pandemic to decide who the next president is, which party controls the US Senate, and thousands of other state and local offices.

Baker’s office said Tuesday morning that he will make an “SJC announcement” at an afternoon news conference at the State House, but aides did not immediately provide more details.

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday will announce one of two remaining nominations he’s weighing to the Supreme Judicial Court, adding to the rapid-fire developments surrounding — and Baker’s historic remaking of — the state’s highest court.

The State House often sees little official movement on Election Day itself, which often can, and will, overshadow other major announcements.

But Baker, too, faces an uncommon clock. Justice Barbara A. Lenk is nearing her mandatory retirement in December, and the seven-member court currently features only six justices following the unexpected death of its chief justice, Ralph D. Gants, in September.

Baker, who has already appointed five justices to the state’s high court since he took office in 2015, last week nominated associate justice Kimberly S. Budd to replace Gants, putting the 54-year-old in line to become the first Black woman to lead the SJC in its 328-year history.

It leaves Baker to make his sixth and seventh nominations to the bench, both to replace Lenk and should Budd be approved, to fill her role as an associate justice. But each of his picks need to be vetted and voted on by the eight-member Governor’s Council, which meets weekly.

Should each of his selections ultimately be confirmed, the Republican governor will have named every single member of the SJC, the oldest continuous sitting appellate court in the Western hemisphere.

No governor since Francis W. Sargent, whose final term ended nearly 50 years ago, has tapped six new high-court justices while in office, the Globe has reported. And it’s unclear if any governor has named as many new SJC jurists as Baker will have since the early years of the state’s Constitution.

Budd was hailed last week by litigators and elected officials as a conscientious jurist whose nomination would not only be barrier-breaking on a predominantly white court, but befitting a time when the judiciary is weighing how best to address racial inequities and access to justice.

Baker has faced pressure to expand not only the court’s racial diversity, but its legal makeup as well.

Beyond Lenk — an appointee of former Governor Deval Patrick and the court’s first openly gay jurist — four of the court’s five other justices are former prosecutors, and Budd is the only person of color. Several attorneys said last week that Baker should also weigh adding a judge with deep experience in civil law.

