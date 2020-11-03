Governor Baker leaves his ballot for president blank, as he did in 2016

Governor Charlier Baker said Tuesday that he did not vote for President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden when he cast his ballot, leaving the options blank as he did in 2016.
“I blanked it,” he said during a press conference at the State House, when asked if he had voted for Biden.
The Republican governor has previously said he would not vote for Trump, but did not indicate whether he would vote Democratic for president. He did not support Trump in 2016. Baker has previously indicated he would support Republican Kevin O’Connor for Senate and would oppose ranked-choice voting.
