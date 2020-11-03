Mass. congressional incumbents expected to win easily

Auchincloss, a 32-year-old Newton city councilor, hoped to best Hall, a 62-year-old former Attleboro city councilor, in the Fourth Congressional District, which includes 34 towns south of Boston. Kennedy didn’t run for another term representing the Fourth, opting instead to challenge US Senator Edward J. Markey. After a closely-watched and at times volatile campaign, Kennedy lost the primary bid in early September.

As of 8:30 p.m., none of the state’s congressional races had been called. The contests featuring incumbents were not considered competitive going into Election Day, and Representatives Ayanna Pressley, Stephen F. Lynch, Seth Moulton, James P. McGovern, Katherine M. Clark, and William Keating were expected to each earn anotsher term on Capitol Hill.

The Fourth was the only open seat among the state’s congressional districts this election.

In the Seventh, Pressley, a 46-year-old Boston Democrat, faced challenger Roy A. Owens Sr., a perennial candidate who has frequently appeared on the ballot for City Council, state representative, and state senator. Pressley is an outspoken supporter of progressive causes and racial justice. Her district includes a large portion of Boston, as well as some communities to the south and north of the city, such as Randolph and Chelsea.

Lynch, a 65-year-old South Boston Democrat who has served in Congress since 2001, was expected to be reelected by a wide margin over his independent challenger, Jon Lott, a 28-year-old Stoughton resident considered to be a long shot. A Lynch victory was thought to be a foregone conclusion after he fended off a primary challenge by Dr. Robbie Goldstein, an infectious disease specialist who ran to the left of Lynch. No Republican ran against Lynch in the Eighth, which stretches from Boston’s North End to Raynham and also includes some western neighborhoods of Boston, large chunks of the South Shore, and some western suburbs, including Dedham and Westwood.

In the Sixth, Moulton, a 42-year-old Salem Democrat, was up against a GOP challenger, John Paul Moran, a 54-year-old small business owner, author, and real estate agent from Billerica. The district stretches from Bedford to the New Hampshire state line and includes the North Shore communities of Beverly, Marblehead, and Gloucester.

In Central Massachusetts, McGovern, a 60-year-old Worcester Democrat, battled with Republican challenger Tracy Lovvorn, a 48-year-old Grafton resident, for the second straight election.

Clark, meanwhile, had a challenge from Caroline Colarusso, a 56-year-old Stoneham Republican who serves on that town’s select board. Clark, a 57-year-old Melrose Democrat, has represented her district, which includes suburbs north and west of Boston, since winning a 2013 special election to capture the House seat formerly held by now-Senator Markey.

Keating, who has served in Congress since 2011, was looking for another term in the Ninth, which includes Cape Cod and the Islands as well as chunks of the South Coast and Plymouth County. His two opponents were Republican Helen Brady and independent Michael Manley.

US Representative Lori Trahan, who represents 30 cities and town in the north-central part of the state, ran unopposed in both the primary and general election. In Western Massachusetts, Representative Richard Neal, after a heated primary contest in which he defeated 31-year-old Holyoke Mayor Alex B. Morse, ran unopposed in the general election. Neal, the 71-year-old chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, has served in Congress since 1989.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.