Mass. voters head to the polls amid pandemic and political maelstrom

Across the state, voters packed lines even before polling stations opened, foreshadowing enormous turnout in a vote that appeared to go relatively well after weeks of fear about chaos at the polls.

“I wanted to show them what democracy feels like,” said Sarah Terrero, 37, who brought her two young children as she voted for Joe Biden at the Word of Life Tabernacle in Roxbury.

Voters across the state poured into polling places Tuesday, enthusiastically casting ballots in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic and a bitterly contested election. They wore masks, they brought hand sanitizer, and they stood 6 feet from each other, all part of a bizarre Election Day scene that would have been unimaginable before COVID-19 struck.

“Things are going as smooth as can be, but the turnout is unbelievable," said Carol Mello, senior clerk in Fall River, as evening approached.

Secretary of State William Galvin said on Tuesday that turnout may exceed 3.6 million votes overall, and that the state was likely to break the record set in 2016. About 2.3 million people had already voted prior to Election Day via mail-in ballots or early voting, Galvin said.





By 7 a.m., about 100 people waited at the Codman Square Wellness & Fitness Center in Dorchester, huddling together as sleet fell. The line, stretched out due to social distancing, moved quickly, though, and voters cast their ballots in about a half-hour.

In the South End, voters wound around the block outside Cathedral High School, and in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood, dozens were already in line before the polling place opened.

Mayor Marty Walsh said nearly 60 percent of the city’s 432,000 voters had turned out to cast ballots — whether on Election Day or through early voting — by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“This is the most important election of my lifetime,” Walsh told reporters earlier in the day, after casting his ballot in Dorchester. “The commitment of people being here at 6 in the morning and standing in line is really important.”

On Tuesday evening, a few Trump supporters waved flags across from Biden supporters at Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury.

“I’m extremely confident,” said Lou Murray, the Republican chairman of Ward 20, who voted earlier in the day. He had been out in the cold for hours to show his support for Trump, taking photos of voters with a flag that read “Trump 2020, The Sequel.”

“We’ve got Ohio, North Carolina, Florida!” he shouted to a passing voter early in the evening.

“Thank you! You’ve got my vote, too," the man said as he walked by.

A brief skirmish broke out a few minutes later at the site, after a woman cut down two pro-Trump signs. Police escorted her to car and she drove away, as volunteer de-escalators with the group Election Defenders stood by.

At the West Somerville Neighborhood School, lines were short and moved quickly. Poll workers instructed voters to keep their pens so they wouldn’t have to be sanitized and, to some voters' dismay, no “I Voted” stickers were distributed due to the pandemic.

“I feel good — happy,” said Marina Febles, 40, in Spanish after voting for a “presidential change” with the pandemic weighing heavily on her mind.

She brought her two daughters, ages 8 and 13, to help her cast her ballot, since she’s still learning English and they speak it fluently.

Jane Provost, 23, who works at an apparel startup, said she was nervous about the election results. She’d read about the Bush v. Gore contested election in 2000 and hoped this race didn’t result in similar chaos, or worse.

“I really like Kamala,” Provost said. “It’d be exciting to have a woman vice president.”

In Provincetown, Ana Ruiz, the acting town clerk, estimated that half of the town’s voters had already cast their ballots by early Tuesday afternoon.

“We haven’t had a minute or two just to relax,” she said.

In Barnstable, too, an employee at the town clerk’s office said the phone “has not stopped ringing” with people seeking information on polling locations.

At Word of Life, some in line who planned to vote for Joe Biden said they weren’t particularly excited about him as a candidate, but intended to vote for him anyway.

“I’m trying to have some hope with them,” said Ifé Franklin, 60, an artist and activist. “I’m sick of the blatant racism and disrespect to my community.”

John R. Ellement, Dasia Moore, Janelle Nanos, Liz Kowalczyk, Marcia Dick, Danny McDonald, Christine Morris, and Naomi Martin of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Andrew Stanton contributed to this report.

Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.