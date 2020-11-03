Medford working with MassDOT on project to improve intersection of South, Main streets

Medford officials “are eager” to move ahead with MassDOT to begin planning the initial design phase of the project, the statement said.

The intersection has been identified recently by the state agency as one of the most dangerous in the region, according to the statement from members of the community’s state legislative delegation, which was published on the city’s website.

Medford and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation are working together on safety improvements to the intersection of Main and South streets, the city said in a statement.

“After years of advocating for improved safety in this area, the local Medford delegation reports that the state MassDOT recently deemed this area one of MassDOT’s high priorities in the Intersection Improvement Program, and is working in partnership with the City of Medford on planning and design for improvements to this intersection,” the statement said.

The intersection is a high volume traffic area, and has been identified recently as a “high priority Top 200 crash location” by the MassDOT Safety office, the statement said.

The state agency will dedicate funds toward the initial design phase of this project, the statement said. MassDOT will also work closely with officials, including Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, to collaborate on a design plan that best meets the needs of drivers, bikers, pedestrians, and city residents.

“The City of Medford and Medford City Council have been advocating for improvements at this intersection for many years, and we are extremely happy to learn that it will finally be given the attention it deserves. Not only is this a critical intersection for residents of Medford, but it is used daily by commuters to and from I-93 as well as surrounding communities,” Lungo-Koehn said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.