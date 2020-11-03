Newburyport, local church launch ‘Hate Has No Port Here’ campaign

Organizers pointed to events this year that have forced the nation to come “face-to-face” with racism since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The campaign began late last month, featuring a new video that included city and faith leaders and members of the community, who reaffirmed Newburyport’s “commitment to being an inclusive community that stands together against racism,” according to a joint statement.

The city of Newburyport and the First Religious Society announced the launch of the “Hate Has No Port Here” campaign and the formation of a new group focused on promoting diversity.

The Rev. Rebecca M. Bryan, with the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist, said what people have seen across the nation “is a clear sign” that communities need to do more to condemn racism and hate.

Advertisement

She noted past instances of racism in Newburyport, including when a Black teenager was attacked with racist slurs by a stranger after the 14-year-old offered the man a doughnut.

Communities must also solidify their standing as safe havens from hate, she said in the statement.

The city will launch the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance, which will focus on racial equity issues in the community. It will also carry out “a thorough review of city policies, services and ordinances, as well as root out inequities in community systems.”

The group will develop “clear recommendations for change,” as well as a system for measuring success, the statement said.

“This combined effort by so many in our community serves as a reminder that we are strongest when we stand together and condemn the hateful words and actions of those who do not represent our shared values,” Mayor Donna Holaday said.













John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.