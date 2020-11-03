Newton City Council backs changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day

A majority of Newton’s City Council Monday backed a resolution calling for Columbus Day to be replaced with Indigenous Peoples' Day, and to establish a new, separate holiday for recognizing the heritage of Italian-Americans.

The vote followed weeks of contentious debate over whether Newton should continue celebrating a day named for Christopher Columbus.

During its virtual meeting Monday night, the City Council approved a resolution asking Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and the School Committee to have all references to “Columbus Day” changed to “Indigenous Peoples' Day” on documents and calendars.