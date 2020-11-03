Officials probe suspicious brush fires on I-195 near New Bedford

Officials are investigating suspicious brush fires along Interstate 195 near New Bedford Tuesday afternoon.

State Police and firefighters from New Bedford, Dartmouth and Westport responded to several brush fires about 100 to 300 yards off the east and west sides of the road, according to Massachusetts State Police.

“The cause of the fires are under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office,” Dave Procopio, spokesman for State Police, said in an email around 3:30 p.m. “The last of the fires are being extinguished now.”