One person killed in house fire in Quincy

A two-alarm fire in a Quincy home has claimed the life of one person, authorities said.
The fire was reported at a home on Edwin Street early Tuesday.
Edwin Street from Hollis Avenue and Faxon Road is closed Tuesday morning while fire investigators conduct their on-site search for the cause of the fatal fire, Quincy police wrote in a Facebook posting.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
