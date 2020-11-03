fb-pixel

One person killed in house fire in Quincy

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated November 3, 2020, 1 hour ago

A two-alarm fire in a Quincy home has claimed the life of one person, authorities said.

The fire was reported at a home on Edwin Street early Tuesday.

Edwin Street from Hollis Avenue and Faxon Road is closed Tuesday morning while fire investigators conduct their on-site search for the cause of the fatal fire, Quincy police wrote in a Facebook posting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.


