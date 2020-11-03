fb-pixel

Photos: Election Day around the country

By Globe Staff and wire servicesUpdated November 3, 2020, 33 minutes ago
Ted Zagrodny filled out his ballot at Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy on Election Day.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
A long line of voters formed outside of First United Methodist Church as the sun rose over Lake Superior in Duluth, Minn.Alex Kormann/Associated Press
Lorraine Crawford put vote signs as the sun rose over the Main Street Branch Library vote center in Huntington Beach, Calif.Apu Gomes/Getty
Officials counted early votes at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum during general elections in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In addition to electing a governor, Puerto Ricans are voting in a nonbinding referendum on statehood. Carlos Giusti/Associated Press
Voters gathered at the Hale House at the historic Balsams Resort during midnight voting as part of the first ballots cast in the United States Presidential Election in Dixville Notch, N.H.JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
Kelly Amaral was first in line to vote at her precinct at Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy on Election Day.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Democratic presidential candidate, former vice president Joe Biden, gestured and smiled during a visit to his childhood home in Scranton, Pa., on Tuesday morning.Jose F. Moreno/Associated Press
Sabrina Jackson waited while her dad Jack Jackson filled out a ballot in St. Pauls, N.C.Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty
Voters cast their ballots at the Pantages Theatre polling station on Tuesday in Los Angeles. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Supporters of President Trump cheered as passing cars honked their horns near a polling location on Election Day in Houston. David J. Phillip/Associated Press
A voter wore a shirt with a hand-written message as he arrived to casts his ballot at a polling station on election day in Arlington, Va., on Tuesday. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
Poll worker Lula Jefferson worked at Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy on election day, Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
People waited in line to vote at Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church on Election Day in Signal Mountain, Tenn. C.B. Schmelter/Associated Press
People cast their ballots on Election Day at the Sherman Township Center School on Tuesday in Colo, Iowa.Brian Powers/Associated Press
Non-partisan poll election challenger Richard Saad observed election inspectors as they begin to count ballots on Election Day at City Hall in Warren, Mich.David Goldman/Associated Press
Voters cast ballots at a polling station in Friends Bar on Tuesday in San Francisco, Calif. Stephen Lam/Getty
Caution tape closed off a voting stall to help distance voters to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus during Election Day at the East End School in Portland, Maine. Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press
Voters cast their ballots on Tuesday at Jennings Senior High School in St Louis. Michael B. Thomas/Getty
Voters cast their ballots at Hampton City Hall on Election Day.Jonathon Gruenke / Daily Press/Associated Press
Ali Adam waited in line to vote at Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden left Hank's Hoagies on Tuesday in Scranton, Pa. Drew Angerer/Getty
Voters lined up at Cathedral High School Gymnasium in Boston as poll worker Annette Griffin worked her way through the line offering hand sanitizer. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff