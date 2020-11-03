Prepared for unrest, police in Mass. report few disruptions on Election Night

“Don’t jinx us,” Brockton Police Sgt. Michael Skinner told a Globe reporter Tuesday night. Brockton was among a handful of area cities that saw violent protests in the spring amid a social justice movement and push for police reforms. As of 9 p.m., Skinner reported no incidents in Brockton.

As national election results trickled in and temperatures dropped into the 20s Tuesday night, many, it seemed, chose to wait out their anxieties at home. Authorities in cities and towns ranging from Brockton to Boston to Amherst reported relative quiet in their community.

Following days of preparation and uncertainty over the potential for voting disruptions and unrest on Election Day, law enforcement agencies across Massachusetts were reporting few, if any, notable incidents Tuesday night.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesman said the state’s largest law enforcement agency hadn’t responded to any significant complaints. “Obviously we remain on alert for any developing incidents or requests for assistance from across the state, of which there have been none of significance or concern so thus far,” spokesman David Procopio said.

Police in Worcester, Springfield, Amherst, and Boston issued similar reports: all was quiet.

The state had prepared in different ways for Election Day. Businesses in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood boarded up their storefronts. Governor Charlie Baker activated the National Guard. Police departments in cities and towns drew up public safety plans in preparations for any fallout or unrest in a tense, closely contested presidential election.

There appeared to be one election-related incident in Barnstable, where a 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shoving a supporter of President Donald Trump and tossing a political sign to the ground, according to WCVB. Local authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday night.

Bladen Tisdell, of Cotuit, was charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 years old and disorderly conduct, according to WCVB. He is slated to be arraigned on Wednesday in Barnstable District Court.

Meanwhile, authorities in Boston and Worcester were preparing for possible rallies in those cities on Wednesday.

The Worcester Trial Court plans to close the courthouse at 3 p.m. Wednesday due to planned rallies nearby. A court spokeswoman said the courts chose to close out of an abundance of caution, and knocked down social media postings that suggested potential unrest.

Worcester Police Chief Steven M. Sargent said authorities don’t anticipate any issues. “Our officers are committed to protecting everyone’s First Amendment Rights and will work to ensure the safety of the community.”

