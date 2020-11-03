Rhode Island shatters 2008 turnout record (Live Updates)

PROVIDENCE - Nearly 490,000 Rhode Islanders voted in Tuesday’s election, shattering the reliably blue state’s all-time turnout record that was set in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected president.
There were few competitive statewide races, but turnout surged past the previous record of 475,428 with more than an hour until polls closed, fueled in large part due to unprecedented early voting and mail-in voting numbers. As of 7:50 p.m., 487,000 Rhode Islanders had already voted, according to the secretary of state’s office.
More than 100 million Americans voted early in this election as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic prompted many state to relax mail-in voting laws.
We’ll have a full breakdown of Rhode Island’s results as we learn. Stick with us here.
- There were no major public safety issues at the polls in Providence, according to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare.
Good Election Day in Providence, besides the big voting turn out. @ProvidenceRIPD Public safety commissioner said no issues at any of the polling precinct, no credible threats, no unrest. A few buildings were boarded up as precaution, but life went on as usual today.— Amanda Milkovits (@AmandaMilkovits) November 4, 2020
- If you’re looking up Rhode Island’s results as of 9 p.m., you’ll notice that many Republicans are ahead in the major races, including president. But the early vote numbers have not come in, and that’s expected to swing strongly toward the Democrats.
- Central Falls City Council President Maria Rivera has declared victory in the city’s mayoral race, which would make her the first female mayor in the city.
- In House District 15, Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung beat House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello 2,525-1,327 in the Election Day vote, with all precincts reporting. Early voting numbers will be released beginning at 11 p.m.
- One thing to remember on Rhode Island results: The state Board of Elections is expected to begin releasing early voting numbers at 11 p.m., so the current numbers are the Election Day results.
- Democratic US Representative David Cicilline has won reelection in House District 1.
- Democratic US Senator Jack Reed has won reelection over Republican Allen Waters.
- The Associated Press has called Rhode Island for Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON (AP) — 8PM race calls: Joe Biden wins Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware, Connecticut. Donald Trump wins Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma.— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 4, 2020
- All eyes are on Cranston, where there’s a competitive mayoral race between Republican Ken Hopkins and Democrat Maria Bucci, and House District 15, where Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello is facing a serious challenge from Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung. More than 39,000 people had voted in Cranston as of 7:50 p.m.
- Polls have closed in Rhode Island. We’re expecting quick calls on the race for president, US Senate, and both US House seats.
