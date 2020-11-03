Rhode Island shatters 2008 turnout record (Live Updates)

PROVIDENCE - Nearly 490,000 Rhode Islanders voted in Tuesday’s election, shattering the reliably blue state’s all-time turnout record that was set in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected president.

There were few competitive statewide races, but turnout surged past the previous record of 475,428 with more than an hour until polls closed, fueled in large part due to unprecedented early voting and mail-in voting numbers. As of 7:50 p.m., 487,000 Rhode Islanders had already voted, according to the secretary of state’s office.

More than 100 million Americans voted early in this election as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic prompted many state to relax mail-in voting laws.