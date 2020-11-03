In RI, fears of trouble at the polling precincts prove unfounded

PROVIDENCE -- The volatility of the presidential campaign had local and state authorities preparing for trouble at the polling precincts and, possibly, in the streets.
But, even as some boarded up their businesses and prepared for unrest, and the National Guard waited on standby, Election Day in Rhode Island was peaceful and largely went on without any problems.
There were no reports of intimidation at the polls. There were no credible threats of unrest. There were no cyber security issues or public safety issues. People showed up to vote, not to fight, and the total turnout of nearly 490,000 voters crushed the record set in the 2008 presidential election.
Advertisement
“By all accounts, the election was accessible, efficient and peaceful,” said Kristy DosReis, spokeswoman for Attorney General Peter Neronha.
The Attorney General’s office had coordinated with the Secretary of State’s office for people to report voter intimidation, misinformation, and any election misconduct. The Emergency Operations Center at the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency was activated. The state police fusion center and Joint Cyber Task Force monitored for rumbles of problems.
Long after the polls closed, the capital city was quiet, as people waited for results. Both State Police Colonel James Manni and Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré said late Tuesday night that there were no reports of problems.
Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.