In RI, fears of trouble at the polling precincts prove unfounded

PROVIDENCE -- The volatility of the presidential campaign had local and state authorities preparing for trouble at the polling precincts and, possibly, in the streets.

But, even as some boarded up their businesses and prepared for unrest, and the National Guard waited on standby, Election Day in Rhode Island was peaceful and largely went on without any problems.

There were no reports of intimidation at the polls. There were no credible threats of unrest. There were no cyber security issues or public safety issues. People showed up to vote, not to fight, and the total turnout of nearly 490,000 voters crushed the record set in the 2008 presidential election.