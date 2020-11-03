Scituate considers gender neutral pronouns for town boards

A Special Town Meeting in Scituate Nov. 16 will consider whether to amend the town’s bylaws to change all gender specific pronouns to gender neutral ones.
If approved, the Board of Selectmen would become the Select Board, chairmen would become chairpeople, and references to “he” or “she” would be changed to “them.”
Voters also will decide whether to spend $450,000 to subsidize kindergarten this school year to replace fees normally collected from parents. The School Department waived the fees because it is not providing full-day kindergarten during the pandemic, officials said.
In addition, voters will consider creating a Special Education Reserve Fund to finance unanticipated costs.
Also on the agenda for Special Town Meeting are requests for $1.7 million in capital projects, including improvements to the Humarock Fire Station and expansion of the parking lot at Minot Beach. Another article would give selectmen permission to sell or lease the old Minot Fire Station and old Council on Aging building.
The meeting is schedule for 7 p.m. in the Scituate High School gym.
