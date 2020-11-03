Scituate considers gender neutral pronouns for town boards

A Special Town Meeting in Scituate Nov. 16 will consider whether to amend the town’s bylaws to change all gender specific pronouns to gender neutral ones.

If approved, the Board of Selectmen would become the Select Board, chairmen would become chairpeople, and references to “he” or “she” would be changed to “them.”

Voters also will decide whether to spend $450,000 to subsidize kindergarten this school year to replace fees normally collected from parents. The School Department waived the fees because it is not providing full-day kindergarten during the pandemic, officials said.