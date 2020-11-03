Somerville man identified as person fatally shot by Lynn police officer

Mellone allegedly robbed a Walgreens drug store in Revere and then sped away from Revere police after he was spotted driving a grey sedan on Route 107 northbound, authorities said.

John S. Mellone was shot around 8:15 a.m. Monday during a confrontation with police on a dead-end street in Lynn where he allegedly pinned a Revere police officer with his car, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

A 39-year-old Somerville man was identified Tuesday as the person shot and killed by a Lynn police officer, one of two deadly force incidents that took place about 12 hours apart in the state on Monday

Advertisement

The pursuit ended when Mellone drove onto Witt Street, a dead-end street where a Lynn police officer shot Mellone who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Blodgett’s office.

A Revere officer was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after the incident for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Blodgett is investigating the use of deadly force by the officer along with State and Lynn police.

About 12 hours later, Winchester police responded to the Parkview condo development on Swanton Street after a security guard reported that a 35-year-old resident “had an issue” in the unit where he lived. After officers arrived, they went into the unit and found the man holding two knives, according to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, which is investigating.

Three officers “reportedly heard noise coming from inside but did not observe signs of forced entry,” according to Ryan’s office. The officers then “gained entry” to the apartment and found the man with the knives, prosecutors said. They did not say how the officers got inside.

“Police gave verbal commands for the man to drop the knives before a Taser was deployed twice, which was unsuccessful in subduing the man,” Ryan’s office said in a news release. “When the man reportedly continued to approach the officers, while still in possession of the knives, a Winchester Police Officer fired his service weapon striking the man.”

Advertisement

Prosecutors said the man was taken to a hospital, where he died. The investigation is ongoing, Ryan’s office said Tuesday.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.