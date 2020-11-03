State Police trooper suffers minor injuries after cruiser struck by alleged drunk driver on I-93 in Milton

The trooper was treated and released from BID-Milton Hospital, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail Tuesday.

A State Police trooper suffered minor injuries Monday night when his marked cruiser was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the Southeast Expressway in Milton while the trooper was providing protection for construction workers setting up a work zone, officials said.

According to Procopio, the trooper was in the far left hand lane traveling at a low rate of speed shielding construction workers as they prepared a work site in the southbound lanes of Interstate 93 near the Squantum Street exit.

Advertisement

Trooper Injured, Suspect Charged with OUI, After Cruiser Struck, Rt 93, Milton. MASSACHUSETTS STATE POLICE Massachusetts State Police

The trooper spotted a pickup truck speeding toward him and drove to the left, but the cruiser was struck in the right rear passenger side, Procopio said. The operator of the pickup was not injured.

Kimberly Johnson, 40, of Brockton was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol. She was scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Tuesday, State Police said.

The three left lanes of the Expressway were closed to clear up debris and for on-scene investigation. They were reopened at 12:15 a.m., Procopio said.

Trooper Injured, Suspect Charged with OUI, After Cruiser Struck, Rt 93, Milton. MASSACHUSETTS STATE POLICE Massachusetts State Police





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.