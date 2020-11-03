Taunton man fatally shot at his home

A 30-year-old Taunton man died after he was shot at his Myrtle Street home on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Jean Carlos Lopez was shot shortly before 4 p.m. and found by police outside 23 Myrtle St., the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a statement.
Lopez was taken to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the statement.
Taunton police, State Police detectives assigned to Quinn’s office, and prosecutors from the office’s Homicide Unit are investigating, according to the statement.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Taunton police. The department can be reached at 508-824-7522.
