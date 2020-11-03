Two men’s deaths determined to be homicides, Boston police say

The medical examiner’s office determined his death to be a homicide that resulted from the 1991 shooting.

David Draper, 45, died April 15 after being shot multiple times on Oct. 2, 1991, at 134 Warren St. in Roxbury, police said in a statement. After the shooting he was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries, and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that the deaths of two men who died months or decades after sustaining injuries in separate crimes were homicides, Boston police said Tuesday.

Henry Miller, 75, of Cambridge, died in September 2018 after he was injured more than three months earlier, police said in a separate statement.

On June 5, 2018, officers received reports of a carjacking near 10 Dunlap St. in Dorchester, where a witness said he heard a man yelling for help and then saw Miller lying in the middle of the street, police said.

Miller directed the witness’s attention to his vehicle, which someone was driving on Dunlap Street toward Whitfield Street, and then lapsed into unconsciousness, police said.

Miller was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, but his condition later improved, police said. Then, on Sept. 25, 2018, he died.

The medical examiner’s office determined that his death was a homicide that resulted from the June incident, police said.

