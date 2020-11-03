Voters get their say on ‘Right to Repair’ and ranked-choice ballot questions

Ballots were still being counted Tuesday night for both the initiative to expand the state’s “Right to Repair” law, known as Question 1, and another to implement ranked-choice voting in Massachusetts, known as Question 2.

Voters finally got their say Tuesday, in decisions that could have wide ramifications well beyond the state’s borders.

For months, supporters and opponents of two hotly debated and complex ballot questions have collectively spent tens of millions of dollars, inundated television sets and Web browsers with advertisements, and drawn the opinions of Massachusetts' highest-ranking officials.

But with the state’s US Senate race and a slate of congressional races quickly being called after polls closed, the ballot question fights had the potential to be among the most competitive races on the Massachusetts ballot Tuesday.

With Question 1, voters revisited a measure they overwhelmingly approved in 2012, which allowed independent repair shops to plug into a car and access the same digital codes that car dealers and their mechanics use to help diagnose problems. (The Legislature tweaked the law the next year.)

This time, a coalition of after-market businesses financed an initiative to allow broader access to the mechanical data transmitted wirelessly from a car, known as telematics. The measure was the most expensive ballot question campaign in state history, driven by an intense industry war between automakers, from General Motors to Toyota, and companies such as AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts.

Should it pass, the decision was expected to rumble quickly through the automotive world, which has been home to fierce debate over who should have access to the highly proprietary data.

The state’s original Right to Repair law, which legislators later tweaked in 2013, prompted automakers to agree to a memorandum of understanding that set similar requirements across the country.

It was unclear if the industry would follow a similar path on telematics. That system, often found in late-model cars, monitors and remits real-time readings on the vehicle back to the manufacturer, and the type of data can vary between manufacturers.

But the ballot question’s supporters had said it would help ensure vehicle owners have more choices in getting their car fixed and keep independent shops on a level playing field with dealer-owned mechanics.

Under the proposed law, manufacturers would be required to equip vehicles starting with 2022 models with an open-access platform for that data. Owners could then retrieve the mechanical readings through an undefined mobile app, and grant a local repair shop access to help in repairs.

The debate over the measure quickly evolved into an expensive, and often hyperbolic, advertising war over cybersecurity and driver’s personal data. The Coalition for Safe and Secure Data, backed by nearly $26 million in contributions ran a series of ads insinuating that the garage codes to your home could be at risk, or that “domestic violence advocates” say predators could use a car’s data to track their victim’s location.

But cybersecurity experts differed on how much risk the ballot question could pose to someone’s data, and several said the claims pushed by automakers veered into exaggeration and “fear-mongering.”

The proposal as written faced its own questions. It did not specify who would build the app or how it should operate, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it is “effectively impossible” for automakers to design, test, and implement a secure approach within the proposal’s time frame.

Some lawmakers have suggested the Legislature could also move to amend the law, with one legislative leader citing the “obvious ambiguities that are in the language.”

The campaign to get there wasn’t cheap. With nearly $43 million spent as of late October, the ballot question had already set a record for the most spending for a single initiative, and is likely to add even more in spending once both committees finish filing their required disclosures.

With Question 2, voters weighed whether to join Maine in adopting a ranked-choice system, and scrap its first-past-the-post system, where the person with the most votes wins.

Under the proposed law, voters would have the option of ranking candidates for an office in order of preference. If a candidate gets more than 50 percent of the first-choice votes, he or she is the winner. But if no one does, the candidate with the fewest votes is stripped away and those voters are reallocated to the remaining candidates based on their second choice.

The process, also known as instant-runoff voting, goes for as many rounds as it takes for one candidate to earn a majority of votes.

The new system would be used for primary and general elections for statewide offices — governor, attorney general, and more — as well as congressional, state legislative, and district attorney races starting in 2022. It would not apply to presidential or municipal elections.

A flood of high-profile officials had backed the measure, touting the system as a way to eliminate so-called spoilers and incentivize candidates to appeal to broader swaths of the electorate.

A network of out-of-state donors, including billionaire philanthropists, also provided millions in funding to the Massachusetts initiative, as well as a separate ranked-choice ballot proposal in Alaska.

That allowed supporters to heavily outspend a small, little-funded opposition committee. The state Republican Party also formally opposed the measure, as did Governor Charlie Baker, who said he didn’t want to add an “additional layer of complication,” but neither committed any significant financial resources to beat back its passage.

Opponents also warned of other drawbacks. Should a race go into extra rounds of counting, it can mean long delays until a race is decided.

Should it pass, the system still could face legal obstacles. A Tufts University think tank warned in a September report that there “may be a constitutional problem” with ranked-choice elections in Massachusetts, and urged lawmakers to ask the state’s Supreme Judicial Court for its legal opinion.

The Massachusetts Constitution says that for state offices, the person “having the highest number of votes” is the winner — wording that creates a potential conflict with a ranked-choice system, where the person with the most initial votes may not necessarily win.

The ballot question committee disputed the legal concerns, arguing that while the constitution requires that a winner has the most votes, it doesn’t specify how those votes must be tabulated. Nevertheless, legal observers said it would probably not stop a court challenge, given that the SJC has never weighed in on the legality of a statewide ranked-choice system.

Longtime Secretary of State William F. Galvin, who when running for reelection in 2018 backed a ranked-choice system, said the state would also have to engineer a “massive” voter education campaign, particularly on how the ballots are tabulated.

“People don’t understand exactly how it works,” Galvin said Tuesday before polls closed. “I think part of the problem is that it’s just being presented as just about marking your ballot. It’s really about counting.”

John R. Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.