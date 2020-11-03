Voting today? Here are tips on how to stay safe while casting your ballot

But the CDC also recommended less intuitive things like bringing your own pen, an extra mask, and reviewing your ballot ahead of time so you can vote quickly. Here’s a checklist of things to remember when voting in person this Election Day:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines for safely voting in person. Among them are obvious ones like wearing a mask, washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, and staying at least six feet away from others.

Almost half of Massachusetts voters have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day 2020. But if you’re among the millions across the country who waited until today, there are steps you can take to help minimize your risk when heading to the polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine

The CDC kicks off their list with this reminder, clarifying that if voters are sick, they can still vote.

“Voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters,” the CDC writes. This includes wearing a mask, social distancing, and using hand sanitizer or washing your hands before and after voting. The CDC also recommends voters notify poll workers that they are sick or have been quarantining upon arrival at the polls.

2. Bring your own supplies

The CDC recommends bringing a mask, an extra mask in case yours gets wet or dirty, tissues, hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol), water, and a black ink pen. The CDC also recommends arriving as prepared as possible, and reviewing or filling in a sample ballot to speed up voting. You can review your ballot here.

3. Protect yourself when using transportation

If you plan to rideshare or take public transit to the polls, the CDC reminds voters to avoid touching frequently touched surfaces, to open the windows to improve ventilation if possible, and to sanitize, social distance, and wear a mask. Visit the CDC website for the full list of transit recommendations.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.