Wellesley police to increase enforcement of anti-idling law

Wellesley police will increase enforcement of the town’s anti-idling law, according to its police chief, with officers deployed at schools, restaurants, businesses, and other locations in the community.

The goal “is to educate and remind” town citizens about the impact of vehicle emissions, such as energy waste, environmental harm, and adverse health issues caused by those who needlessly leave their vehicles running, according to a statement from Police Chief Jack Pilecki.

On Aug. 31, Wellesley’s Select Board voted to add an anti-idling violation measure to the town traffic regulations.