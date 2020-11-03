Will R.I. brew taste like sweet victory or bitter defeat?

The Warwick brewery has bottled the Rhode Island zeitgeist before, producing a “Knock It Off” double IPA that echoed Governor Gina M. Raimondo’s admonition for health protocol scofflaws.

But if you line up a four-pack of the latest brew from the Proclamation Ale Company, the message is V-O-T-E.

WARWICK, R.I. — Usually, if you line up four beer cans in a row, that spells T-R-O-U-B-L-E.

And now, with Election Day upon us, Proclamation has produced a brew called “Fight for Your Right,” with cans that spell out what you should do today, if you haven’t already: V-O-T-E.

“This year and this election has been so divisive,” said Lori Witham, creative lead at Proclamation. “We felt it was really important to drive home the importance of using your voice through the voting process.”

In past elections, people might have thought their vote wouldn’t matter, or they didn’t care enough, she said.

“But this year, there’s too much on the line,” Witham said. “It’s our civic responsibility to vote for what we feel is right for ourselves, our family, and this country as a whole.”

If that’s not enough inspiration, each can carries quotes from great American thinkers ranging from founding father Thomas Jefferson to comedian George Carlin.

“We do not have government by the majority,” Jefferson said, “we have government by the majority who participate.”

“If you don’t vote,” Carlin said, “you lose the right to complain.”

For those seeking more information before making a final decision about the beer: Proclamation describes “Fight For Your Right” as a "wonderfully rounded and easy-drinking 6.5-percent abv IPA (India Pale Ale) with notes of orange, pineapple, mango, and fresh cut grass.”

While fact-checkers are still analyzing the “fresh cut grass” claim, there can no doubt that V-O-T-E is a timely Proclamation. And this brew will offer Rhode Islanders a way to either celebrate sweet victory or drown bitter sorrows.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.