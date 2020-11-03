Once again, the race looks likely to come down to the “blue wall” states in the Midwest of Minnesota and Michigan, as well as Pennsylvania, states with a long history of going for Democrats that Trump managed to flip to red four years ago but has struggled to defend from Biden this time around.

Those who hoped for clarity on Election Night will have to wait a little longer to find out who their next president will be, as President Trump and Joe Biden remain locked in a close race for the White House.

For the American electorate, it was another night on the razor’s edge, another night with an unsettling, confusing, and, familiar feel.

Trump looked favored to hold onto the swing state of Florida, fending off Biden there by strongly improving his standing in the Miami-Dade area — which has many conservative Cuban-American voters — even as he lost some ground in counties with older white voters who trended toward Biden.

Biden’s allies hoped the former vice president would be able to score an early victory in Florida, North Carolina, or Georgia — states that count and report their votes early on Election Night. A victory in one of those states would serve as an Electoral College cushion for Biden, making the outcome less reliant on the slower-counting states in the Midwest.

But as of 11 p.m., none of those states was leaning toward Biden, meaning that the two candidates' fates will likely be sealed by Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. Arizona, another red state where Biden has been polling well, was also still in play for him as of late Tuesday night.

All three “blue wall” states do not count mail-in ballots before Election Day, which means it could take longer for their results to come in, a fact that Trump has railed against as part of his campaign to delegitimize absentee voting as fraudulent. The president has also signaled he will launch an aggressive legal battle to throw ballots out there in the days after the election.

Election experts have raised concerns that the president could use the period when election officials are counting ballots to inflame his supporters or further cast doubt on the electoral system, which he has repeatedly called “rigged” against him.

“I think it’s terrible when we can’t know the results of an election the night of an election in a modern-day age of computers,” Trump said earlier this week.

Tensions were already high across the nation, as shopkeepers boarded up storefronts in Boston, Washington, D.C., New York, and other major cities. The president has previously stoked the flames, praising a caravan of his fans in Texas that surrounded and slowed a Biden-Harris campaign bus on the highway last week — an incident that prompted the campaign to cancel an event. At the first presidential debate, Trump called on the Proud Boys, a far-right, violent organization, to “stand by.”

If electoral uncertainty persists during a prolonged count, what will he do or say next?

In Pennsylvania, where election officials were barred by the Republican-controlled legislature from processing mail-in ballots before Election Day, the Supreme Court recently ruled that the state could accept late-arriving mail-in ballots that were postmarked before Election Day. It was a move the president categorized, without offering evidence, as allowing “unchecked cheating.”

“We’re going to go in the night of, as soon as that election is over, we’re going in with our lawyers,” Trump warned reporters earlier this week.

Biden scoffed at Trump’s threats to litigate the ballots.

“Presidents can’t determine what votes are counted or not counted, and voters determine who’s president,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday. “No matter what he does, no matter what he says, the votes are going to be counted.”

Polls before Election Day showed Biden with a narrow 5-percentage point lead in Pennsylvania and a slightly larger lead over Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan. Trump flipped the states from Democrats in 2016 with a message of building a wall to keep out immigrants and a vow to renegotiate trade deals in hopes of a renaissance in manufacturing jobs.

Both candidates campaigned hard in those three states in recent days, with Trump holding large rallies of thousands of people, while Biden held smaller, socially distanced events in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The former vice president delivered a message of restoring “decency” to the White House as well as vowing to bring the coronavirus — which has cost more than 230,000 lives — under control. Trump, on the other hand, hinted he would fire Dr. Anthony Fauci from his role battling COVID-19 and lashed out at the media and Democratic enemies.

“You elected an outsider as president who finally is putting America first,” Trump told a crowd in Kenosha, Wis., which is experiencing a rapidly worsening COVID-19 outbreak. “If I don’t sound like a typical politician it’s because I’m not a politician, right?”

Trump mocked Biden for only holding small events, and warned his fans that his opponent would impose another economic lockdown on them. “He doesn’t have supporters,” Trump said.

Biden, who was born in Scranton, Pa., told his fans in his home state that the president has been “dividing” Americans. “It’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home,” Biden said at one of his final election events on Monday, in Pittsburgh. “We’re done with the chaos. The tweets. The anger. The hate. The failure. The irresponsibility.”

As Election Night wore on, Trump’s campaign crowed about its improvement with Latino voters in Florida, saying they believed it would buoy them in other crucial battleground states as well.

Some Latino strategists, meanwhile, pointed out that the Biden campaign had not done enough to reach out to the fastest-growing voter group. “My next book is gonna be called ‘I told you so,’ ” tweeted long-time Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha, who had repeatedly warned the Biden campaign to focus more on Latino outreach.

Some prominent Biden allies, including Steve Schale, who runs the “Unite the Country” super PAC for him, raised the alarm in the days before the election that Black and Latino turnout was lagging behind white turnout in the early vote in Florida. Biden’s campaign strongly defended its investment in minority voters in the state.

But Biden’s allies remained upbeat about early signs about their performance in the suburbs, especially in the Midwest, and also held out hope that they could win Arizona, which Trump carried in 2016.

Both campaigns, and their supporters, began bracing themselves for the long haul.

“We spent months talking about how we probably wouldn’t know the results tonight, and how election night would look redder than the ultimate count,” the leader of the liberal grass-roots organization Indivisible, Leah Greenberg, tweeted on Tuesday night. “We practiced for this moment! Stay calm and take a deep breath!”





