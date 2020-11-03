Collins, Gideon face off in Maine Senate race with national implications

Mainers stood in long lines, in some places with snow, as election officials predicted turnout could top 70 percent, a hefty mark even for a state whose voter participation generally ranks among the nation’s highest. As of Tuesday, more than 500,000 of the state’s 1.06 million registered voters had cast absentee ballots, double the typical figure.

PORTLAND, Maine — After more than a year of campaigning, $160 million raised, and new levels of negativity for a Maine political race, Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon made a flurry of final appeals Tuesday in an election that could decide control of the US Senate.

Despite that record-shattering tally, voters turned out at the polls in large numbers Tuesday, standing in socially distanced queues in blustery winds and temperatures that dropped to the 20s and 30s.

“We’re surprised that the in-person turnout is so strong,” said Kristen Muszynski, spokeswoman for Secretary of State Matt Dunlap.

Gideon spent much of Tuesday appealing for votes in southern coastal communities, which have come to constitute a Democratic blue wall. Collins stumped in the rural north, including her hometown of Caribou, where Republican loyalties are stronger.

For Collins, the longest-serving Republican woman in the Senate, the toughest campaign of her political life has been a dramatic role reversal. Collins had long enjoyed soaring favorability rates and been lauded as a bipartisan moderate, but she has been criticized in recent years for appearing to hew closely to President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Recent polls have indicated the race is tight, with Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House, holding a slight edge that falls within the margin of error. Because Maine uses a ranked-choice voting system, the outcome of the four-candidate race might not be determined Tuesday night.

If neither Collins nor Gideon wins at least 50 percent of the vote — and neither of them reached that threshold in a recent Colby College poll — the second choices of Mainers who voted for the fourth-ranking candidate will be reallocated.

If someone still has not reached 50 percent, the process will be repeated with the third-ranking candidate. The tabulation will be conducted by the secretary of state’s office in Augusta and could take more than a week, Muszynski said.

The other two candidates are independents: Lisa Savage, a progressive whose politics are left of Gideon’s, and Max Linn, a conservative who is to the right of Collins. Savage has urged her supporters to choose Gideon as their second choice to limit the independent’s impact as a spoiler.

Gideon, 48, kicked off her 11th-hour campaigning with a pre-dawn stop Monday at a paper mill in far-north Madawaska. She then moved south with about a dozen stops through Tuesday, including a rally with get-out-the-vote canvassers in Portland, where she awaited the election results at a downtown hotel.

Gideon, a Rhode Island native who moved to Maine in 2004, visited all of the state’s 16 counties in the last four days. Throughout the long campaign, she met thousands of voters at events such as “Suppers with Sara” and Town Hall-style forums where she spoke of allowing anyone to buy into Medicare while preserving private insurance, working to curb climate change, and protecting reproductive rights for women.

On Tuesday, Gideon greeted 50 bundled-up, cheering supporters in the parking lot of a Portland shopping mall, urging them to knock on doors until the polls closed at 8 p.m.

“We have six hours to make sure we are having every conversation with every person who has not voted yet,” Gideon said. “Let’s go get this done. Let’s go win this race. Let’s go hit the doors, guys.”

Collins, 67, began Election Day at the fire station in Caribou, her hometown in Aroostook County, a vast, rural area that skirts the Canadian border. The county has a deep reservoir of support for Trump, who in 2016 claimed an electoral vote by winning the state’s Second Congressional District, which includes Aroostook.

On a recent campaign swing in the district, Collins was greeted by many supporters who wore Trump hats and other gear. Collins has carefully avoided saying whether she would vote to reelect the president — she did not vote for him in 2016 — but the reception she received in Cornish was warm, enthusiastic, almost familial.

“Senator Collins does more for Maine,” 71-year-old Charlotte Dunne said last week in Cornish, about 35 miles west of Portland. “Sara Gideon is not even from around here.”

Collins’s final pitch Tuesday also took her to Presque Isle and Houlton, where she thanked law-enforcement officers at the Sheriff’s Department and visited Smith & Wesson, the arms company that is one of the largest employers in the area. The senator awaited the results in Bangor.

Collins, the only Republican in the New England congressional delegation, prides herself on traditional constituent service and securing federal funds for Maine. But on broader national issues, she has met headwinds from critics who say she has become more interested in political expediency than bridge-building.

Collins did not vote to convict the president during his impeachment trial. When Collins announced her decision before the vote, her statement that she hoped Trump had “learned his lesson” prompted an eye-rolling backlash.

In addition, the senator approved the president’s tax bill in 2017, which bestowed big benefits on corporations and the wealthy. That legislation also eliminated the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate, which required most Americans to enroll in health insurance as a way to reduce overall costs.

And while Collins voted against the recent nomination of conservative Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, she did so on procedural grounds because of its proximity to the looming presidential election.

That vote by Collins was viewed by some critics as yet another example of wanting it both ways —opposing a nomination that had been criticized by many Democrats and independents, while not taking direct issue with a justice lionized by the right.

Willy Ritch, a 55-year-old Gideon supporter from Portland, is a native of northern Maine who said Tuesday afternoon he had watched Collins’s entire Senate career.

“I think she’s changed in some really fundamental ways,” Ritch said. “These times we’re in are testing political leaders, and I don’t think Senator Collins has passed that test.”

The race has been the most negative Senate contest in the country this year, according to the Wesleyan Media Project, which tracks television advertising for federal and gubernatorial elections. In September, 49.7 percent of Gideon’s television ads were “pure attack” commercials against Collins, compared with 35.6 percent that were aired against Gideon, according to the project.

One pro-Collins attack ad claimed that Gideon did not act quickly on information that former Democratic state representative Dillon Bates allegedly had engaged in inappropriate behavior with students at a Portland girls school.

The former lawmaker, who denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime, resigned in August 2018. The resignation came 17 days after Gideon asked him to step down, but months after she had learned of the allegations, according to the campaign commercial by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Gideon’s team denounced the ad, saying the speaker was the first official to call for Bates to resign once the allegations became public.

Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.