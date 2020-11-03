A landslide for democracy

We specialize in those, America does. Spiritual ones, of course, but also civic and social awakenings, when we slough off the skin of our divisions and remember what’s at stake, and for whom, and we rise up to act as one. Whether it’s against King George III or the Great Depression or the Axis powers of World War II, we remember we’re in it together in the service of a brilliant idea, one that is almost 250 years old yet that for some people remains as dangerous as the day it was put down on parchment.

I’m writing these words on the most important Election Day of my lifetime, a historic fork in our country’s road. There has been every reason to expect people to not cast their votes. A once-in-a-century pandemic burns through the land, locking us away from public places and groups of strangers. Mail-in ballots come with confusing instructions that vary by state. Early in-person voting is still a new idea. People hate change.

To make matters worse, the central revolutionary ideal toward which America has imperfectly striven — that every citizen gets a vote — has been under assault by a party that has, at its top echelon, embraced disenfranchisement. A US president has threatened violence at the polls, has spread falsehoods about voter fraud, and has signaled his refusal to accept defeat at all costs, including civil unrest. The Postal Service has been crippled by partisan appointees. Polling places have been shut down and last-ditch lawsuits have been filed to throw out votes.

They do not want you to vote. They are afraid of what will happen if you wake up to your duty as a citizen.

On top of that, most Americans are just plain exhausted — beaten down by a year of job losses and disease; by the horrible evidence of how far we have to go in matters of race; by four years of shrill, abusive narcissism at the top; and by a systematic dismantling of our institutions and global prestige. The world once looked to this country as a beacon. Now it pities us or laughs in embarrassment.

We have every reason to stay home, to sit this one out, and yet. Ninety-two million people, or nearly one-third of all Americans, requested mail-in ballots this year; 65 million have been returned so far. Thirty-six million have voted early in-person. In total, over 100 million people, or 73 percent of the 2016 total, had cast their votes before Election Day 2020. In some states the early numbers have already outstripped the total vote from four years ago. Whatever the outcome, the idea has once again taken hold that participation in the American experiment is essential to being an American, and that can only work to the good.

We’ve woken up from our political cynicism; we’ve had to. People are standing in lines for hours to vote, lines that didn’t have to be. We understand now that certain powers want to make it harder to cast a ballot, if not impossible — want to dissuade certain kinds of Americans from going to the polls at all — and we’re not having it. The conviction and pride is palpable in all states, on all social media feeds, of men and women and above all young people who are responding to the chicanery by saying, Make it as hard as you want — we’re going to pull that lever.

Who knows where it will lead? Who knows what we’ll be facing tomorrow, or in two weeks, or in the long haul to Inauguration Day? The work is just beginning. But that’s it: Our eyes have been forcibly opened to how fragile our system can be. How electoral systems put in place decades or centuries ago to ensure equitable representation now work against it. And how easy it is to upend the separation of powers that restrains a power-hoarding president and keeps America from becoming a republic in name only. There’s so much to do. But we’re awake now.

To be against those forces, against those who would divide us and stoke our hatreds rather than calm them, is to be called a radical, a socialist, a communist, antifa, anti-American. Here’s a novel idea: Such people are not the enemy, intent on looting the country and burning it to the ground. Such people are Americans. They are the majority that wants its country back. They are patriots. There were enough of them in 2016, no matter what the Electoral College decided. And this year there are more of them than ever, fed up of being cast as the radical fringe when they know they are holding the vast center for the return of science, professionalism, expertise, and simple, common decency toward people of all colors and classes and backgrounds and lifestyles.

Let me try out a metaphor. On Election Day 2020, needing to clear my head, I woke early and drove an hour south to a small farm in Rhode Island where an extremely rare bird had been sighted: A Common Cuckoo, common enough to Europe but only ever seen twice before in North America. This one, blown sideways across the Atlantic on its annual migration to Africa, perched on fence posts and tree snags unfazed by the 50 or so birders with binoculars, cameras, and spotting scopes a dozen yards away. An immigrant, you might say, iridescent and bold.

I spoke with a man who had driven up from Philadelphia the night before to see the bird. There was a middle-aged couple that had flown across the country from San Diego. The group included burly young guys and graying grandmothers, fathers with daughters, old friends and new acquaintances, all masked and distanced and entranced by a small, marvelous anomaly in a field. A diverse citizenry of lovers of nature, of America’s nature and all it welcomes. No one talked politics. No one was a Democrat or a Republican in that moment. But all of us knew what was at stake on this chilly morning. “I feel like I’m looking at a good omen,” one of the grandmothers said.

A pick-up truck came up the country lane, and its driver slowed down to ask what all the fuss was about. When someone told him, he snorted, “Cuckoo is right,” and drove off laughing. No one paid him the least attention. We just stood there, strangers united and delighted by the thing at hand and all of us awake at last.

Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.