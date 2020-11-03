Mass. coronavirus cases rise by 923; 12 deaths reported

State officials also reported Tuesday that 54,843 more people had been tested for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 6.27 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,402 people, bringing that total to 193,148.

The death toll from confirmed cases rose by 12 to 9,809, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts climbed by 923 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s case total to 157,308.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.78 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose slightly from 420 to 432 in Tuesday’s report. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases dipped from 17 to 16 in Tuesday’s report; the lowest that number has been is 11.

On Monday, the state changed the way it reports some other statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Tuesday, the state said the seven-day rate would be 3.15 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

