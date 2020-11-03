Polls are beginning to close in bitter presidential race

More than 100 million people had already cast their ballots before the day began, taking advantage of states' efforts to make voting safer during the pandemic.

The pandemic has killed more than 230,000 people, thrown millions out of work, and upended daily life and Election Day itself. At the same time, the country finds itself deeply divided and facing a national reckoning over racism.

The first polls are closing on a historic Election Day, bringing an anxious nation, wracked by the coronavirus pandemic, a step closer to a decision on who will be president for the next four years, Republican incumbent President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

But with President Trump attempting to sow doubt about the election and suggesting he could challenge votes in court, experts offered this advice for those settling in to watch the results: Buckle up for what could be a long ride.

As Election Day dawned, the sight of plywood being put up over windows from Washington to New York to Los Angeles because of fears of civil unrest sent an ominous sign.

The Biden campaign is seeking to remind people that it is highly likely that the winner of the election will not be known tonight, with many key states indicating that releasing official results could take several days. Meanwhile, Trump, who is trailing in most polls, has repeatedly made baseless claims seeking to undermine the integrity of the election.

AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of the electorate, found that roughly 4 in 10 voters said the pandemic was the top concern facing the country.

Trump has argued for prioritizing the economy over public health protections, painting a sunny picture of the pandemic and falsely claiming the nation was “rounding the turn” in its effort to contain the virus. Biden has cast Trump’s rhetoric as dangerous and vowed to take a more aggressive approach if elected.

