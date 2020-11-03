Suddenly, the presidential race is coming down to just four states. It’s going to be a long night. Go to bed.

In a matter of two hours the Electoral College map went from about a dozen interesting states to just four.
Florida? Looks like Trump. Texas, Iowa, Ohio? Seems like President Trump must like where he stands there, too. Meanwhile, Biden has to like what he sees in New Hampshire, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Maine, though a lot of votes in those states aren’t in.
This means three things: First, there is no blowout. Second, two states will probably decide the presidency: Pennsylvania and Arizona.
Sure, other big toss-up states have not been called. Georgia and North Carolina seem headed to Trump. Michigan and Wisconsin won’t be called for days, but things appear to be trending well for Biden.
Added up, this leaves Biden with 259 and Trump to 248, both short of the 270 electoral votes needed to win -- with Arizona and Pennsylvania uncalled. Biden just needs to win Arizona to take it all. Trump needs both states. But we won’t have results from Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania for a few hours — or a few days. See you in the morning.
