Suddenly, the presidential race is coming down to just four states. It’s going to be a long night. Go to bed.

In a matter of two hours the Electoral College map went from about a dozen interesting states to just four.

Florida? Looks like Trump. Texas, Iowa, Ohio? Seems like President Trump must like where he stands there, too. Meanwhile, Biden has to like what he sees in New Hampshire, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Maine, though a lot of votes in those states aren’t in.

This means three things: First, there is no blowout. Second, two states will probably decide the presidency: Pennsylvania and Arizona.