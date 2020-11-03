Trump and Biden battle in early tight race for president

Trump had a narrow lead in Florida, a state he won in 2016 and considered essential to his reelection. Pennsylvania, as well as key Midwestern swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin, were only just beginning to process the hailstorm of mail-in ballots. Biden held early, but not commanding, leads in Ohio and North Carolina.

As the polls were closing in Eastern time zone states, the Associated Press called eight states for Biden, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, Connecticut, Virginia and Illinois. Trump also was declared the winner in eight states, including South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden were locked in a close race Tuesday night as the bitter presidential campaign barreled to an ending after weeks of record-setting, early voting that has unfolded amid a pandemic that has cost more than 220,000 American lives.

Advertisement

The country was on pace to reach levels of voter turnout not seen in more than a century. That number included more 65 million ballots that were mailed in and 36 million votes cast early in person. As of Sunday alone, the country had seen almost twice as many votes cast as those ahead of the 2016 presidential election, according to Michael P. McDonald, the University of Florida professor who manages the database US Elections Project.

Biden spent Election Day going to church, visiting the graveside of his son Beau, who died in 2015, and rallying voters in his hometown of Scranton, Pa., sticking to his campaign pledge of uniting the country and addressing the pandemic with the advice of scientists. He blasted Trump as dangerous and unfit for office.

Trump spent the day closer to Washington, following a whirlwind final campaign swing Monday that he closed out in Grand Rapids, Mich. In that final event, he continued to cater to his base as he attacked Biden as weak and argued that a vote for his opponent would hand over control to communists, socialists, and liberal hypocrites.

Advertisement

Trump’s presidency alienated at least some in his own party — including Republican governors. Two from New England bailed on Trump in the election. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that he left his ballot for president blank, as he did in 2016. And Vermont Governor Phil Scott told reporters he voted for Biden.

The once reliably Democratic states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin have been some of the most contested battlegrounds after they were pivotal to Trump’s election in 2016. Trump eked out a victory in Michigan with fewer than 11,000 votes that year. He won Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point.

In the Sun Belt, Trump and Biden relentlessly pursued Arizona and Florida, though record voter turnout in the fast-growing cities and suburbs of Texas and Georgia put those once reliably Republican states into play as well.

Many voters were hoping to see a repudiation of a president who has stoked racial tension, dismissed the Black Lives Matter protests out of hand, encouraged anti-immigrant sentiment, and told suburban women he saved their neighborhoods from affordable housing — another racial appeal.

“Everything that comes out of his mouth is racist,” said Rachel Williams, a 64-year-old factory worker who is Black and voted at the Martin Luther King Jr. school in Milwaukee. She said she had been urging her friends and family to vote, even going so far as to urge friends who are Jehovah’s Witnesses — who do not generally vote — to go to the polls.

Advertisement

Williams voted for Biden. “When it comes to certain things that are more of a race issue — if it comes across his desk I think he’s gonna try to help,” Williams said.

Rey Guerrero, a 50-year-old from Milwaukee who works in home improvements, said he was not convinced by Trump’s recent efforts to make inroads with Latino voters after years of demonizing Mexican immigrants.

"When he was first in office, it was ‘make America great again, build a wall,’ ” Guerrero said. “Segregation and separation is not what America is.”

Some supporters of the president did not blame him for the economic misfortunes they have experienced since the COVID-19 pandemic set in.

Nick Obot, a 30-year-old Petsmart employee from Mequon, Wis., who cast his vote while wearing a MAGA hat and a T-shirt that said “defund the media,” said he had lost shifts since the onset of the pandemic, but he was slowly getting his hours back.

“Pre-COVID, he’s done a phenomenal job with the economy,” Obot said. He worried Biden would raise taxes, even though Biden’s tax plan does not raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 annually.

Despite distrust in the polls and a general sense of anxiety of what has become life in a pandemic, voters in downtown Philadelphia on Tuesday were overwhelmingly casting ballots for Biden and feeling cautiously optimistic about a favorable outcome.

Advertisement

Many noted a surge in voter enthusiasm and political engagement this year as their reason for hope. That energy, they said, was largely absent in 2016 when Trump claimed victory in Pennsylvania with the narrowest margin in that state since 1840.

“Early this morning, I was in lectures with my colleagues, and I was the only one who hadn’t voted early,” said Julie Ricco, 26, a medical resident, leaving a polling location at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral. “I think everyone kind of has an air of like nervous energy.”

Some were prepared to see the worst should Trump win another term. Croft expected riots. Donna Garrett, 46, a firefighter voted for Biden with her wife, Donna McHugh, 57, a registered nurse, at another church a few blocks away. She said she would be watching the results from her fire station, where she would be working overtime alongside other firefighters called in to serve as backup should violence erupt.

“It will be a spectacle,” Garrett said. “Another spectacle,” added McHugh.

“I think he’s just gonna continue to fuel race relations,” Garrett said. “Just the hatred, just the division that’s going on, especially now, I think he’s a big part of it.”

At a polling site at a predominantly Black church in St. Petersburg, Roosevelt Morgan, 44, said he voted for Biden as a statement against racial hatred.

“We just want peace, I’ve never seen so much hatred since Trump came out,” said Morgan, who is Black. “And it’s sad.”

Advertisement

Morgan’s wife, 38-year-old Jamie Flowers, said she worried about her children growing up in a country so riven by violence and racism.

“What really gets me is the way he took those people’s kids,” Flowers said of Trump’s family separation policy for migrants. “It’s 500 kids that’s still not returned to their parents. I don’t care what race you are, that’s sad.”

At the same polling site, Jonathan Roman, 26, said he voted for Trump for the first time on Tuesday, after the president won him over with his foreign policy.

His fiancée, Kaitlyn Grieve, a 20-year-old nursing assistant, also voted for Trump, although she said she objected to his rhetoric on Twitter. “I love the policy that he’s put in place but now how he acts,” she said. “He needs his phone taken away from him.”

Both worried about rioting if Trump were to win, saying they did not believe there would be problems if Biden won.

“I know for a fact that there’s going to be violence,” Roman said. “It’s not a matter of ‘if’ it’s a matter of ‘when.’ It’s really disappointing. At the end of the day we’re all Americans exercising a right and it sucks that violence is even a factor.”

At a different polling site nestled among retirement communities in St. Petersburg, a slew of mostly white, gray-haired voters cast their ballots, with many also fearing violence no matter which way the election goes.

“That idiot has to go,” said Kathy Loper, a 65-year-old retiree from Long Island who used to be a Republican but switched her party to Democrat before the 2016 election. “I think him being elected president has brought about white supremacy to the forefront. I think the leader of this country has promoted it and now they’re coming out of the woodwork.”

Loper predicted strife in the country no matter who wins. “I think no matter how it goes, tension is going to be high,” she said. “I don’t think there are any winners or losers in this election.”

Pamela Therrien, a retired 66-year-old, said she was voting for Trump mostly on behalf of her grandkids. “I want them to have the same freedoms that I was given, and I don’t want them to lose that,” she said, adding that she believes Biden would move the country in a socialist direction. “To me, it’s dire.”

Therrien said she did not worry about Trump’s rhetoric. “He’s a New Yorker, I’ve known New Yorkers, they’re all like that,” she said. “I’m not worried about what he says, I’m concerned about what he does.”

Therrien hoped Trump would quell any protests that break out after Election Day. “Honestly? I pray that Trump is in office and puts a shutdown, a lid, on all of that,” she said.

“I’m voting for Trump, he did everything he said he was going to do, other than being blocked, and I just think if the Democrats win we’re going to have big problems,” said Jolee Foran, a 63-year-old who lives in a retirement community in St. Petersburg.

“We hope that we have a conservative win — and I’m not going to burn down anything in any city if we lose,” her husband, Greg Foran, 71, added.

“I’m hoping it’s a landslide so it’s just clear,” Jolee said.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood. Reach Jazmine Ulloa at jazmine.ulloa@globe.com or on Twitter: @jazmineulloa.