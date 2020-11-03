If an election challenge comes before the Supreme Court, Justice Barrett must stay out of it

That fact alone should disqualify Barrett from participation in any election-related challenge that reaches the court. Supreme Court justices, after all, are supposed to be independent arbiters, not political handmaidens. But the legal and ethical requirement that Barrett refrain from considering any such case goes far beyond that. If Barrett cares about the court, her role on it, and the trust Americans have in the judiciary’s duty to protect the rule of law, she must recuse herself.

President Donald Trump made it crystal clear, even before he nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, that her swift confirmation was needed to help him win the election, should the court play a role in deciding it.

Trump told reporters at a White House event back on Sept. 23 — five days after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died — that a new justice needed to be installed quickly, with the clear implication that it be someone who would rule in his favor in any election challenges.

“I think this will end up in the Supreme Court. And I think it’s very important that we have nine justices,” Trump said. Hinting that he viewed any attempt by Democrats to have all votes counted as “a scam,” Trump said the swift confirmation of the justice of his choosing as the potential tiebreaker on a polarized court was essential.

“This scam will be before the United States Supreme Court,” Trump said. “I think having a 4-4 situation is not a good situation, if you get that.”

One week later, Trump said of the justices: “I’m counting on them to look at the ballots, definitely."

Last week he tweeted that the only way he believes Biden can win is with the help of the Supreme Court.

Asked whether Trump’s statements disqualified her from participating in any such challenge, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Barrett expressed indignation.

“I certainly hope that all members of the committee have more confidence in my integrity than to think that I would allow myself to be used as a pawn to decide this election for the American people,” Barrett said at the hearing.

But that is not the standard, and many other legal and ethical considerations make clear that Barrett’s recusal is required.

Her failure to do so will render the court a mere arm of the executive branch in the eyes of the American public, a political actor made up of jurists more interested in dancing with the ones who brung ’em than impartially ruling based on the letter of the law and the Constitution.

“If Barrett does not recuse herself, she will harm the court and she will harm her own reputation,” said Stephen Gillers, a professor at New York University School of Law and an expert on ethical rules governing attorneys and judges.

US law requires federal judges, including Supreme Court justices, to recuse themselves from considering cases in which they have a bias or conflict of interest.

But unlike other members of the federal judiciary, Supreme Court justices are left to determine for themselves whether such a conflict exists. Usually, they do so only when they have a financial interest in the outcome, such as stock ownership in a company that is a party to a case.

No sooner had Barrett been sworn in than the first motion seeking her recusal from an election-related case out of Pennsylvania was filed.

Barrett has so far refused to commit to recusing herself from election cases. But in the view of Gillers, her recusal is required not just by federal law but also potentially by the Constitution.

He points to the court’s own precedent, in a 2009 case in which it held that a West Virginia elected state judge, whose campaign was largely bankrolled by the chairman of a company with a multimillion-dollar lawsuit pending before the court, violated constitutional due process principles by failing to recuse himself from the case.

Despite the judge’s own proclamations that he would not be biased in judging the case, Justice Anthony Kennedy correctly noted that such a subjective determination is not enough to carry the day. He wrote: “The failure to consider objective standards requiring recusal is not consistent with the imperatives of due process.”

While Kennedy stressed that case represented “an extraordinary situation where the Constitution requires recusal” and limited it to its facts, his words and reasoning should resonate strongly with Barrett. This issue is bigger than her and her views of her own bias. This is about fairness and the public’s ability to trust the process by which they elect the person who holds the most powerful office in this land. The president has given Barrett a clear direction to rule in his favor, and for that reason she must step aside.

