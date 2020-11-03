The long, hopeful wait

So keep your eye on Pennsylvania , because it really is the keystone state for Trump, the stone at the summit that keeps his hoped-for electoral arch in place. Without Pennsylvania, where the results may not be known for several days, it is all but impossible for the Republican incumbent to win. The same, of course, is also true of Ohio , where Biden jumped out to an early lead that was proving surprisingly durable as the night wore on.

Florida , that quadrennial breaker of Democratic hearts, was on its way to playing that role again. Tantalizingly close, but no cigar. And with that, the Democrats’ best hope for a speedy election night knockout was gone.

Good things come to those who wait, the old saying goes. Let’s hope that will be the case for Democrats in this election.

For Trump to thread the reelection needle with victories in Ohio and Pennsylvania, he, of course, also needs to carry states that traditionally come home to the GOP on Election Day, states such as Texas, which is competitive this year. Or Georgia, where Democrats had high hopes but on election night, the president had a comfortable lead. Or North Carolina, which went for Barack Obama in 2008, but then flipped back to the GOP in 2012 and 2016.

And Arizona, which, save for Bill Clinton in 1996, has been a Republican bastion for the last 68 years.

Still, though there are many reasons to be hopeful, Democrats must also be honest.

This election shouldn’t be as close as it appeared on Tuesday night.

If Biden does prevail, Democrats should thank female voters, Black and non-Cuban Latinx voters, and older voters. And they must ponder how to make better inroads with non-college-educated men, who rightly or wrongly consider Trump their champion.

Biden doesn’t set the partisan pulse pounding. He doesn’t have the kind of eloquence that brings crowds to their feet. His strength is the sense that he’s a political adult with the experience and empathy to get the country back on track.

It’s an interesting question whether, in our Electoral College system, any of the other Democratic contenders could have built the trust and comfort level and viability that Biden has. I doubt it.

Still, it’s worrisome that a president who rejected expert advice to such disastrous effect on the coronavirus, who was such a divisive figure, whose rampant dishonesty was so conspicuous, and whose character was so wanting would still be doing well in Florida — and staying viable elsewhere.

That’s all the more true when one considers that Trump’s major perceived advantage was an economy that was more a presidential inheritance than a policy accomplishment.

For many Democrats, Biden was not their first or even their second choice. But his strengths, one of which was his eight years of loyal service as Barack Obama’s vice president, gave him a quality that matched the moment: Unlike several of the other leading Democratic candidates, he was a widely acceptable figure, and not just to Democrats but to independents and disaffected Republicans as well.

That mattered, because more than any other presidential election we have seen in the modern era, this was a referendum on the incumbent. If Biden wins, he will be the next president not because of who he is but who he isn’t. He is not Trump.

Enormous egoist that he is, Trump found it hard to believe that he and Biden were in a close race.

Claiming he had been told the race was deadlocked, Trump repeatedly asked his rally crowds: “How the hell can we be tied?”

But to rework Trump’s formulation, how could this utterly incompetent, dishonest, divisive agent of chaos still have a genuine shot at reelection?

That’s what haunts here.

Many millions of American voters spoke up for decency and for rationality. But not enough for an early election night knockout.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.