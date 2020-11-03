Trump finally unifies the nation

“I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans, and this is so important to me,” he said. “For those who have chosen not to support me in the past — of which there were a few people — I’m reaching out to you for your guidance and your help, so that we can work together and unify our great country.”

We know how that worked out. Trump has served only his base, shunned experts for sycophants, and has spent much of his presidency turning the cracks in this nation’s democracy into canyons.

Advertisement

Yet if voter turnout this year is any indication, Trump may have finally unified this country in ways he could never have imagined or intended.

Even before the polls opened Tuesday, more than 100 million people had already cast their ballots either through mail-in or early voting. That’s nearly 74 percent of 2016’s total. Nearly 55 percent of voters participated four years ago; this election, between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, is predicted to garner 67 percent turnout, the highest in a century.

“In my 52 years in politics, I’ve never seen a more dangerous person holding this much power over our lives,” Robert Reich, former labor secretary under President Bill Clinton, tweeted Tuesday. "But I’ve also never seen this level of political passion from the American people.”

Without question, the former has fueled the latter. Millions have had enough of the lies, chaos, and cruelty on which this administration is built. They’re tired of a pandemic infecting more people now than it was in April, and a president still downplaying the staggering losses as he falsely claims that we’re “rounding the turn” on the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Advertisement

Unlike the president, whose campaign strategy was voter suppression and intimidation, voters did not turn their back on democracy, as Trump has throughout his presidency. They understand that the problem is not democracy but those charged with upholding it.

For weeks, people have shown up at the polls, sometimes standing for hours in egregiously long lines that turned voting into a workday. Some who didn’t receive their mail-in ballots in a timely manner instead booked flights or drove hundreds of miles to other states to vote in-person.

This is more than civic duty. That’s why people have greeted it with enthusiasm, music, even dancing. In Hyde Park early Tuesday, Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts did the Wobble, a popular dance, with voters waiting in line. (She ran unopposed for her second term in the House.)

Pressley tweeted, “I love that people are joyful in casting their ballots & making their voices heard.”

For four years, too many have felt unheard. They have not been silent; they have been ignored by a president who eschews anything that does not directly benefit his political or financial ends.

And it’s not just about Trump. It’s also about control of the Senate. From Maine to South Carolina to Arizona, numerous seats are within the grasp of Democrats. If they can win, they can oust Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell from the powerful perch he has abused for more than a decade.

Advertisement

So much of 2020 has felt beyond our control. We’ve been overwhelmed by sickness and death, loss and uncertainty. Voting gives back a bit of that control. It is a decisive action, a constitutional right exercised, a promise made to the future. It is a solemn vow to Representative John Lewis and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and to Breonna Taylor, Heather Heyer, George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery. That also extends to everyone killed by COVID-19 and the indifferent federal response.

Both from his supporters and detractors, the prospect of a Trump reelection has propelled turnout. That’s what happened during the 2018 midterms when a “blue wave” returned the House to the Democrats. With typical bravado, Trump tried to take credit for the record-breaking number of women elected, even though most are Democrats. In a way, he was right — his catastrophic presidency convinced many Democrats to run, including Biden.

If Trump wants credit for this year’s turnout, he can have it. What this nation needs is empathy, racial justice, and the national unity often pledged, but too long denied.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.