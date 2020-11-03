BC among colleges committed to a dialogue about voting and civic engagement

But many players and coaches had been having conversations long before that to explore those issues in ways that may not have been confronted in locker rooms before. At Boston College, men’s basketball coach Jim Christian listened to his players — their backgrounds and life experiences all different and all vital — and implored them to move with power.

The NCAA announced in September that it would make Election Day a day of civic engagement, leaving the day free of athletic activity to focus on social issues.

The killings of George Floyd and Breonna Tayler earlier this year sparked more than outrage and protests. The boiled-over frustration sparked a dialogue in college sports that became the catalyst for calls for change from players and coaches that echoed all the way up to the NCAA.

For Christian, like many coaches and athletes in programs around Boston, the first step was the voting process. The Eagles went through the voter registration process together.

For many of the players, it was their first time casting their ballot. Doing it in an election with such sweeping ramifications signified the magnitude of the moment.

“They’re following through,” Christian said. "It’s awesome to see a lot of these guys. And the best part of it is there’s a lot of these guys voting for the first time. So then we send pictures of them back to their parents to let them know that they voted and they participated.

“It was great. These parents get a chance to see their kids, their babies, — many of these guys voting for their first time — and it’s what it’s all about right now. Not only here, obviously, but everywhere in the country. The amount of voter turnout is hopefully going to be at up it’s at an all-time high.”

Quarantined at home in Shakopee, Minn., Boston College forward Steffon Mitchell found himself at the epicenter of unrest after the killing of George Floyd.

He was compelled, like many, to protest for criminal justice reform. Having a mother at home who was considered high-risk for COVID-19 meant that he had to find other ways to contribute instead of being on the frontlines. He donated time and money and supplies. He had friends at one protest in which a tanker truck drove into protesters along the highway.

“It was just a pretty crazy experience in Minnesota,” he said.

He had never voted before, but felt the urgency of this election. Mitchell cast his ballot absentee in Minnesota, a swing state that could decide the outcome of the election. Many of his teammates had the same experience.

“A lot of us are more obligated to do it this time around,” Mitchell said. “We’re all excited to see what happens. I think all of us like, like learning the importance of each vote.”





“It’s not easy, because every state is different,” Christian said. “So we had to have each guy get on the website, register, request the absentee ballot, get the absentee ballot, and we sat down with them to talk about some of the local candidates so this way we’re researching it, just to get them involved, not just casting a vote for the president but casting a vote for all these things.”

The Eagles football team made the same commitment to social issues in the wake of Floyd’s and Taylor’s killings. Director of football initiatives Josh Beekman took the lead in seeing it come to fruition, organizing Zoom calls to educate players on the registration process as well as offering any information they needed about candidates. The program set up transportation for players who needed to get to the polls.

“There’s so much more to it than just saying, ‘Hey, go vote,’” Hafley said. “It’s ‘How do you do it?’ ‘How do you register?’ ‘How do you get set up?’ ‘Where do I go?’ And then what are you going to vote for and why. It’s showing the different views. And I credit Josh for starting that initiative and I still think there’s so much more we can and will do as it moves forward.”

Hafley said he had never been on a staff that put activities on hold for Election Day.

“I don’t ever recall, truthfully, being on a staff where we encouraged and talked about the importance of voting as much as we have,” Hafley said. "So I do think it is very, very important.

“We can tweet out, and we can voice our opinions. And we can have meetings, but there needs to be action, right? And I think this is one of those examples of taking action. And it’s not just saying you’re going to vote, it’s actually going to do it and use your right to vote. I think it’s a good thing.”

In some ways, looking back on his 30 years in college basketball, Christian said he wished this had been done sooner.

“The truth of the matter is I think it’s never obviously been crystallized like it is now,” Christian said. “And that’s a good thing. And probably a regret of mine is not doing these things earlier when I was a younger coach. I think we all have a little bit of regret about that, that we just kind of took it for granted that the guys knew, that the guys were going to vote. But now I think this is something that’s going to be important for a long, long time and it’s great to be involved.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.