Coaching is all in the family for Gloucester’s Lauren Riley-Gove and Don Riley

His oldest daughter, Lauren, works multiple jobs in the health and wellness field, while also raising two young kids. Yet, no matter how hectic their respective schedules are, from August to November, the pair will be on the field hockey field at Gloucester High. Lauren as head coach, and Don, her assistant, always make the time for practices and games because of their love for coaching, the game and family.

For 37 years, Don woke up in the early morning to go set and pull 300-400 lobster traps a day. Now in retirement he is often spotted biking, running, or surfing in his beloved Gloucester, where he grew up and raised three daughters.

Advertisement

In Massachusetts, male high school field hockey coaches are rare and a father-daughter duo is even more unique. In 2013, Lauren was promoted from the junior varsity to varsity coach. Her father’s experience in field hockey was less traditional.

Gloucester field hockey coach Lauren Riley-Gove has been joined on the sideline for eight seasons by her father and assistant coach Don Riley (left). Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Don Riley coached the varsity boys’ hockey team at Gloucester from 1976-1984. As his daughters became more invested in field hockey, his interest in the game also piqued. His first foray onto the sideline came when the middle school team for his middle daughter, Meghan, needed a coach.

“A buddy of mine and myself took over the team and coached,” recalled Don. “I think we had 30 girls on the team. That is when we coached like they were hockey players. We were changing lines all the time and throwing them out there, but we had a ball.”

He continued coaching his daughters and quickly learned the game. Lauren and Don took the helm of a varsity program that was coming off a four-win season. In short order, they used their genetic chemistry to help build a family atmosphere.

Advertisement

“They work great together,” said Gloucester athletic director Bryan Lafata. “Donny is a very low-key, even-keeled person and Lauren is the excitement. . . . When she is excited for a player, she lets them know it. When she is disappointed in something she will let you know it. . . . She is the emotional leader of the two and Donny is the even-keeled, structure and organize guy. . . . Their connection as father and daughter is great, but in the coaching aspect it is the perfect fit.”

In their first season, the Fishermen qualified for the Division 2 North tournament. Entering this season, Gloucester had advanced to the D2 North semifinals in three of the past four years, including a run to the final last fall. The 2020 edition is 4-2-1 after Monday’s 1-0 Northeastern Conference win at Danvers.

“Since my freshman year we have been a very close team,” said senior captain Mia Salah. “We do a lot of stuff off the field. . . . Them being so close makes everyone else feel comfortable to be close. It is almost an example. It brings the team together.”

Of course, in any partnership there are bound to be arguments. The Rileys are no different, but their disagreements are short lived.

“We are just a really close-knit family,” Lauren explained. “With field hockey we have this partnership. We joke all the time at practice. He might say something, I might disagree, and I might razz him about something. The kids love it because it adds to that family mentality.”

Advertisement

“We see an awful lot of each other,” joked Don. “We’ve had some, not disagreements, but one of us might get hot. I might be yelling on the sideline and she will give me the, ‘Dad, knock it off.’”

Gloucester hoped that 2020 would be the season to break through and win the North title. But with no MIAA postseason because of the pandemic, Lauren and Don are left focusing on what they do have: the ability to coach field hockey, and time with family.

“I say this all the time, one of the best parts of coaching is just the two of us doing it together,” Lauren said.

Free hits

▪ Following a COVID-10 quarantine, Hingham returned to the turf Monday with a 3-1 win over Duxbury, 18 days after its previous game, a 3-0 win over Marshfield on Oct. 15.

The Harborwomen moved to 5-0-1 on the season and remain within striking distance of a Patriot League Keenan Division title.

Coach Susan Petrie said that everyone on the team is now fully healthy and ready to go for next week’s Patriot Cup tournament.

“I had to break [the quarantine news] to the girls over Zoom, because we couldn’t even meet for practice,” Petrie said. “I think the girls were pretty shocked at first and upset, but the first thing I told them is that it’s not the end of the season, it’s just a break.”

Advertisement

Petrie, a social studies teacher at Hingham High, had to make the switch to fully remote teaching during her quarantine. And in typical 2020 fashion, just as the team was set to resume practicing late last week, a snowstorm struck the region, forcing the Harborwomen to wait another day to get back on the field.

“There was no way we weren’t getting together just to see each other in person before playing,” Petrie said.

Hingham will be able to make up one of the three games it lost during quarantine, a showdown against Plymouth North.

The field hockey team was the only athletic team at Hingham that paused for two weeks.

▪ St. John Paul II recorded its first win as a varsity program, a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Sturgis West in Hyannis on Monday.

Sophie Stanley scored the winner for the Lions (1-6), who also received outstanding goaltending from Lili Crofford (eight saves) and Lylah Carll (nine saves). Crofford, who played in the first half, was seeing her first game action since having her appendix removed two weeks ago.

SJPII will have a chance for another win in its regular-season finale Thursday against Sturgis East, as well as in next week’s Cape & Islands League tournament.

“From the beginning, it was baby steps,” SJPII coach Ted Guazzaloca said. “Learning the basic skills, working on pretty simple offensive and defensive techniques and each day trying to add a little more to our repertoire. It takes a while for them to become comfortable with the skills, but over time, you see it creep into their game. It’s an exciting progression.”

Advertisement

Games to watch

Wednesday, Needham at Wellesley, 4 p.m. — The Rockets head into the game following a decisive 6-2 win over Newton North, while the Raiders are coming off a 3-3 tie with Natick.

Wednesday, Sandwich at Monomoy, 4:30 p.m. — Both the Blue Knights (6-1-1) and Sharks (8-2) are coming off rare losses, as these two titans of the Cape & Islands League face off.

Thursday, Foxborough at Canton, 3:45 p.m. — Foxborough (5-1-1) and Canton (4-1-1) stand in first and second place, respectively, in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League.

Thursday, Silver Lake at Hanover 4 p.m. — With last week’s game postponed, they will look to have a solid tune up before the Patriot League Cup.

Thursday, West Bridgewater at New Bedford, 4 p.m. — The Wildcats squeaked out a 1-0 win in their last matchup, so the Whalers are looking for revenge.