Denver Broncos GM John Elway, team president Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos say that general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Broncos have had three assistant coaches go under the league's COVID-19 protocols — Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell — in addition to right guard Graham Glasgow, in addition to others in the building who have also been infected by the novel coronavirus.

The Broncos said both Elway and Ellis are feeling well and will continue to work from home in self-isolation while their health is monitored.