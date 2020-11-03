Despite prioritizing ball security, Patriots can’t shake their giving mood

“That’s a unique situation for us,” McDaniels said Tuesday morning. “This year has been a little different for us.”

The team was close to accomplishing that goal for the first time this season against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but quarterback Cam Newton lost a fumble in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Through seven games, the Patriots still have yet to log a turnover-free day.

The No. 1 objective for the Patriots' offense is to put together a turnover-free game, says offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels .

In seasons past, the Patriots were exceptional at protecting the football, consistently ranking at the top of the NFL for fewest number of giveaways.

In the 2010 regular season, for example, they turned the ball over only 10 times and recorded 11 turnover-free games. That year, 5.4 percent of their drives ended in a turnover. In 2016, the Patriots turned the ball over 11 times and recorded 10 turnover-free games, with just 4.9 percent of their drives ending in a turnover.

The past 10 years, the Patriots averaged 14.6 giveaways per season. This year, they’ve already recorded 15, with 21.4 percent of their drives ending in a turnover. In the past 10 years, no season was more than 10 percent.

McDaniels said protecting the football has been one of the main focal points in practice. Newton, who is responsible for eight of the 15 turnovers this season, has stressed the same.

Against the Bills, McDaniels said he noticed an improvement in Newton’s decision-making, something that had been an issue of late. He highlighted the plays in which Newton elected to check down once Buffalo’s defense took away downfield receivers, as well as ones in which he threw the ball away.

“I don’t think we’ve ever lost a game because we threw an incomplete pass,” McDaniels said. “Those are the things we are trying to build on. I know it sounds like it’s a negative thing. It’s not. It’s a positive thing. There’s going to be times in the game where people take away the deeper options. We need to make smart decisions.”

The emphasis on protecting the football shows up in McDaniels’s play-calling, too. On multiple third-down plays against the Bills, the Patriots chose to run the ball for distances that typically suit passing plays.

On a third-and-12 in the first quarter, Newton handed off to running back Rex Burkhead. On a third-and-10 in the third quarter, Burkhead once again got the nod (and converted).

There are a number of situational factors that go into his calls, but McDaniels noted his top concern is limiting the risk of turnovers.

“My first goal and priority is that we try to take care of the football and not put the team in a position where you’re trying something where it’s — whatever the percentage is that you’re going to convert those, 10 percent, seven percent, whatever it is,” McDaniels said.

Still, McDaniels expressed confidence in the passing game moving forward.

“I think our passing game continues to work to improve,” he said. “It’s always a work in progress.”

Devin Asiasi placed on injured reserve

Rookie tight end Devin Asiasi went on injured reserve Tuesday evening. Drafted in the third round out of UCLA, Asiasi appeared in five games this season and had yet to record a reception. It’s unclear what prompted the move. After dealing with an ankle injury during training camp, he has steered clear of the injury report all season. Asiasi missed Sunday’s game in Buffalo because of a personal reason, and also missed the previous week’s game against San Francisco as a healthy scratch. With Asiasi sidelined for at least three games, New England’s depth chart at tight end consists of Ryan Izzo and Dalton Keene. Izzo has nine catches on 15 targets for 114 yards, while Keene has one reception for eight yards . . . There’s a new baby in the Belichick family. Bill’s oldest son, outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick, and his wife, Jen, recently welcomed their second child, a boy named Hayes William. The couple also has a four-year-old daughter, Blakely Rose.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.