The sports world is pausing for Election Day. Here’s how the nation’s athletes are getting out the vote

On both the professional and collegiate level, teams and athletes have been active in their local communities and nationally as they encourage fans to vote in the 2020 election.

A glance at the sports calendar reveals that there are no games scheduled for Tuesday, but it will be anything but quiet.

NFL

In August, the NFL launched NFL Votes, a league-wide initiative intended to include, support, and encourage the voting and civic engagement efforts of NFL fans, players, club and league personnel, and NFL legends. The NFLPA also launched #AthleteAndVoter. The initiatives focused on three key components of the electoral process: voter education, voter registration, and voter activation.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll, as well as players Shaquem Griffin (Seattle), Shaquill Griffin (Seattle), Todd Gurley (Atlanta), Cam Jordan (New Orleans), George Kittle (San Francisco) Laremy Tunsil (Houston), Deshaun Watson (Houston), and Russell Wilson (Seattle). were featured in national PSAs encouraging fans to make a game plan for how to vote.

According to the NFL, 90 percent of active players are now registered to vote, with several clubs reporting 100-percent player registrations, while half the clubs are used their stadiums and/or facilities for election-related activities, including as early voting or Election Day polling sites.

Madison Square Garden is serving as a polling place this Tuesday. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

All NFL, NFLPA and club facilities will be closed on Tuesday, November 3, to ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the right to vote and may safely support voting efforts in their communities.

NCAA

On June 12, the NCAA encouraged schools to assist students in registering to vote and designated today as a a day off from athletics activity - no games, no practices - so athletes could vote.

Boston College reports that 25 of its athletic programs have 100 percent registration among eligible voters on its roster.

NBA and WNBA

The NBA, WNBA, and G League formed a partnership with the Civic Alliance, a nonpartisan coalition of more than 750 businesses focused on shifting the culture on voting and encouraging civic participation. By joining the alliance, league employees had access to a range of non-partisan civic engagement volunteer opportunities, voter education materials, interactive workshops, and more.

There were 22 NBA and WNBA arenas and facilities and six G League facilities being used to support election-related activities, including voting, poll worker trainings, registration events, ballot drop boxes and more.

The Staples Center has been open in Los Angeles for early voting. DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

In September, WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks and vice president Layshia Clarendon of the New York Liberty joined WNBA legend Lisa Leslie and NBA legends such as Alex English, Kenny Smith and Jalen Rose among others as ambassadors of Rock The Vote’s Hoopers Vote campaign to promote voter registration and voting education.

The WNBA and WNBPA also partnered with Rock The Vote on a public service announcement that ran during the NBA and WNBA Playoffs – “The Voting Playbook” – to give step-by-step instructions for fans to successfully register to vote and learn all voting options available.

More Than a Vote is a coalition of athletes and artists working together to educate, energize, and protect underserved communities, and counts ESPN broadcaster and LA Sparks player Chiney Ogwumike as one of its members. Ogwumike is spending today working the polls at the Toyota Center, home to the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.