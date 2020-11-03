EMass field hockey: Stoughton’s Zofia Bangs headlines Players of the Week

Highlighting top performances from field hockey players from Eastern Mass. leagues in the past week.

Zofia Bangs, Stoughton — The junior helped the Black Knights pick up two wins over Hockomock League foe Sharon last week, scoring two goals in a 3-0 win Oct. 27 and adding on three more in a 6-2 win the following day.

Katie Devine, Lexington — With three goals and two assists in her team’s 7-0 win over Woburn Sunday, the senior captain helped the Minutemen improve to 6-0 on the season.