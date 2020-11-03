EMass field hockey: Stoughton’s Zofia Bangs headlines Players of the Week

Highlighting top performances from field hockey players from Eastern Mass. leagues in the past week.
Zofia Bangs, Stoughton — The junior helped the Black Knights pick up two wins over Hockomock League foe Sharon last week, scoring two goals in a 3-0 win Oct. 27 and adding on three more in a 6-2 win the following day.
Katie Devine, Lexington — With three goals and two assists in her team’s 7-0 win over Woburn Sunday, the senior captain helped the Minutemen improve to 6-0 on the season.
Bridget Lee, Braintree — In back-to-back wins of 6-0 and 4-0 over Weymouth, the sophomore tallied four goals, including a hat trick in the second game on Monday.
Zoe Martin, Haverhill — In her lone performance of the week, the senior goalie turned away all 20 shots she faced in a 2-0 win for the Hillies over Merrimack Valley Conference rival Tewksbury.
Peyton Phillips, Oliver Ames — The senior netminder recorded a pair of shutouts for the Tigers last week against Canton, making four saves in a 1-0 win over Bulldogs on Oct. 27 and seven more stops in a scoreless draw on Sunday.