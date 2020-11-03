Jimmy Garoppolo seeking opinions to avoid season-ending surgery

“He essentially had a whole new one, just on the same foot,” Shanahan said. “When you have those high ankle sprains, you re-injure them a lot. But it was a different way that he did it. So it’s basically doing it all over again in a different way. . . . It is worse than the last one. That’s why surgery is an option. We’re getting different doctors’ opinions now. Whatever is best for him long term is obviously what we’ll decide on.”

Garoppolo sustained his second high ankle sprain of the season on Sunday at Seattle and will miss at least four to six weeks as he tries to heal. Coach Kyle Shanahan said surgery is a possibility and that would shut Garoppolo down for the rest of the season.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is seeking more opinions to determine whether he will need season-ending surgery on his sprained right ankle.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle is expected to miss the rest of the season with a broken foot that will sideline him for at least eight weeks. The 49ers will also be without No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), running back Tevin Coleman (knee), and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) for this week’s game against Green Bay.

The Niners have several other key players on injured reserve, including edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, cornerback Richard Sherman, running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., and center Ben Garland. That has derailed the season for the defending NFC champions.

“I can go to our entire roster on who’s not playing and that can be depressing,” Shanahan said. “But then I can go through and mention a lot people who are playing that give you a very good chance to win. We got plenty of guys on our team who can help us win games, and that’s what our guys plan to do.”

Bigger sidelines, more mask usage in latest NFL COVID-19 changes

The NFL is expanding the sideline area — making it from one 20-yard line to the other — to give teams more space to distance, and is making mask usage mandatory before and after games and at halftime.

The updates to the COVID-19 protocols were sent to clubs in a memo on Tuesday, a day after the league learned two players who played in games Sunday tested positive. The league also is strongly encouraging players to wear masks whenever they come off the field, and teams in intensive protocol are prohibited from holding in-person coaching and personnel meetings.

“What we are trying to convey is masks can prevent you from becoming a high-risk contact, which is our goal, so it’s in everybody’s best interest to wear a mask for their protection and again to reduce exposure,” NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said on a conference call. “We believe that the mask use whether it’s in the locker room, on the sideline, it just reduces your chance of becoming a high-risk contact should someone turn positive.”

Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey has confirmed he was one of the positive cases who played Sunday. Results from pre-game tests aren’t immediately available. Sills said if the league learns someone is positive during a game, that person would be removed from the game or sideline.

Baltimore added seven players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including starting linebackers Matthew Judon, Patrick Queen, and L.J. Fort. Linebackers Malik Harrison and Tyus Bowser were also put on the COVID list, along with starting safety DeShon Elliott and defensive back Terrell Bonds.

The Dallas Cowboys placed quarterback Andy Dalton on their Reserve/COVID-19 list. Dalton missed last week’s game with a concussion; the Cowboys could give rookie Ben DiNucci a second straight start, or could turn to practice-squad quarterback Cooper Rush for Sunday’s game against unbeaten Pittsburgh.

The Green Bay Packers placed former Boston College running back AJ Dillon on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after he tested positive, and added running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin to the list as high-risk, close contacts on Tuesday.

The Chicago Bears placed right guard Germain Ifedi and backup tackle Jason Spriggs on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. And the Lions added linebacker Jarrad Davis to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“We’re trying to double down on high-risk, close contacts during game day, so we’re asking our clubs to have their players wear masks on the sideline, in the locker room and we’re mandating it for the post-game interactions that might occur between teams because we think these are all vulnerable areas where we see contact occurring that could be high-risk contact,” Sills said.

Sills said of the 130-plus positive cases reported among players and staff, one person required hospitalization.

John Elway, Broncos team president test positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos said general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis tested positive.

“Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well,” the team said in its statement. “They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.”

Elway, 60, serves as the Broncos' president of football operations and general manager. The Broncos said that Elway left the team’s training facility Monday morning “after experiencing minor symptoms that he quickly brought to the attention of our medical staff.” Ellis, 61, was “not feeling 100 percent” Sunday morning, reported his symptoms to the Broncos' medical staff, and watched that day’s game from home.

“Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities,” the Broncos said, adding that no players or coaches were identified as having been close contacts of Elway or Ellis.

Buccaneers activate Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has been activated from the reserve/suspended list and is set to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time on Wednesday.

The Bucs signed the former Pittsburgh, Oakland, and Patriots receiver last week and expect him to make his debut with his team when the Bucs (6-2) host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the season for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Coach Bruce Arians said he’s not sure how much Brown will play this week, but that he’ll definitely have a role in the game plan.

“It really depends on how the game goes. If we’re successful with the package that we put him in, we’ll probably run it more,” Arians said. “It could be 10 plays, it could be 35 plays. . . . I wouldn’t anticipate 60 plays, for sure, but we’ll just see how it goes.”

Asked on Monday before Tampa defeated the New York Giants, about a report that Brown has been a house guest, Tom Brady all but confirmed it.

“Antonio’s a good friend of mine, and we’ve gotten to know each other pretty well over the years,” Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One. "So he’s just getting settled, and I know he’s looking for places, but it’s just nice to be able to have him around. You know, we’re getting to work and he likes to be integrated into what we’re doing, and a big transition for him, moving across the state and really not knowing anyone.

“So, again, just trying to be a great teammate, and help someone out who is a friend of mine.”

To make room on the roster for Brown, the Bucs waived wide receiver Cyril Grayson.

Vic Beasley Jr. headed out of Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans will release outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. on Wednesday, announcing the decision in a one-sentence statement not even an hour after waiving long snapper Beau Brinkley and veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

Tennessee signed the eighth overall pick of the 2015 draft in March after the Atlanta Falcons let Beasley leave as a free agent. The Titans thought they could help Beasley reclaim the form that helped him lead the NFL with 15½ sacks in 2016 with a one-year deal worth $9.5 million.

But Beasley reported 10 days late for training camp with the general manager noting the linebacker’s absence was unexcused. Then Beasley spent the entire preseason on the non-football injury list with an injured knee.

“He has been practicing with us and showed us in practice that he’s ready to go,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “We all have to do better.”

Beasley didn’t make his Tennessee debut until Week 3 in a win at Minnesota. In five games, Beasley had only one forced fumble and just three tackles.

The Titans (5-2) have lost two straight games, and they have only seven sacks this season. Only Jacksonville has fewer sacks than Tennessee.

Mike Tomlin already raving about Avery Williamson

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was at the University of Kentucky Pro Day more than five years ago to scout outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who eventually became Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2015 draft. Still, there was something about Avery Williamson that Tomlin couldn’t shake.

“We kind of gravitated toward one another,” Tomlin said Tuesday, a day after the Steelers acquired Williamson from the New York Jets. “His passion for football comes through in general conversation. He’s a football lover. He’s a football junkie, if you will.”

One Tomlin believes will help the NFL’s last undefeated team shore up some of the cracks in a run defense that was gashed for 265 yards in Sunday’s 28-24 win over Baltimore that pushed the Steelers to 7-0 for the second time in franchise history.

Williamson’s arrival also gives the Steelers experienced depth at a position that is hurting with Devin Bush out for the year with a torn ACL in his knee and backup Ulysses Gilbert dealing with a lingering back issue.

Robert Spillane had a pick-6 in his second NFL start but also spent a considerable portion of the afternoon getting pushed around, though he was hardly alone on a day in which the Ravens repeatedly gashed the league’s second-ranked run defense. It’s an area Tomlin knows his club needs to address starting this Sunday against Ezekiel Elliott and the reeling Cowboys (2-6).

“We bled and bled badly in the run (against Baltimore),” Tomlin said. “We better work with some urgency and an edge in that regard. I have a lot of respect for Ezekiel Elliott. He’s an elite, elite running back, arguably the best in the business. His vision, his balance, his power on contact. . . . This guy is as good as advertised. We have our hands full there.”

It’s unlikely Williamson will be available to face the Cowboys because of COVID-19 protocols, but Tomlin believes Williamson will make an immediate impact whenever he debuts.

“We have a vision of him, being a third inside linebacker, a guy that’s position flexible, a guy that is capable of supporting Robert and Vince [Williams] and being available if anything should happen to either,” Tomlin said.

Still, Tomlin is hopeful the defensive front seven won’t be completely short-handed. Tomlin is optimistic defensive tackle and longtime captain Cam Heyward will be ready to go after he limped off the field twice in the fourth quarter last Sunday with a quad injury.

Bears facing shorthanded Sunday

The Chicago Bears could be missing four starters on their offensive line when they visit Tennessee this week, after placing right tackle Bobby Massie on injured reserve and right guard Germain Ifedi on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Massie has started 110 of the 118 games he has played in over nine seasons with Arizona and Chicago. But he’ll miss at least the next three games after he injured his knee on Chicago’s first possession in the loss to New Orleans on Sunday . . . The Buffalo Bills signed cornerback Daryl Worley to their practice squad a week after the fifth-year player was released by Dallas. Worley appeared in seven games and started four for the Cowboys before being released as part of a midseason shakeup. Dallas also cut defensive tackle Dontari Poe and traded defensive end Everson Griffen to Detroit. Overall, Worley has five interceptions and was credited with 35 passes defended in 63 games, including 53 starts.