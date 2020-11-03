A note of thanks to the sports world — just for being there

Yes, sports. After they were taken away by the pandemic and idled for months, the return of sports, even in altered states or different formats, has been so very welcome, even for those among us (hand raised) who wondered whether it was wise to return to the fields of play.

Halloween has passed and Christmas is months away, which means Thanksgiving is right around the corner. The strangest year in most of our memories draws closer to its end, but before it does, I am here to profess some early thanks.

For all the understandable concern, sports have proven again to be the vehicle for many positive aspects of our lives. Whether they provided distraction or promoted conversation, we are grateful for the bubbles, protocols, and procedures that allowed sports to find a place in the post-lockdown-but still-in-a-pandemic world.

On Tuesday, the sports world took a pause, only this time it was by design rather than circumstance, a nod to Election Day meant to make it as easy as possible for athletes from the NFL to the NCAA to have the time and opportunity to vote. For all the political conversations and viewpoints that divide us these days, promoting voting is something we can all get behind.

“I think that’s awesome,” Patriots veteran Jason McCourty said Monday. "I think it’s so important in the colleges, for the young people in that age group. I know that when I was in college that was the first time I voted, when Obama ran.

"Those are the most impressionable [young people], who have the biggest impact to make change however many years they have after leaving college, so I think giving them the opportunity is huge.

"For us in the league, you look at the guys we have, the amount of followers on social media and things like that, the impact we have on our communities, when we go out and vote and talk about voting, I think it goes a long way and hopefully inspires other people to do the same.

“Kudos to our league and to college and to everyone that is making voting something important, even if not the whole day off, but just consciously talking about it and encouraging people around to go out and make sure their voice is heard.”

Kudos indeed, to a sports world doing its part for an issue that goes beyond the box score.

But so too do I say thank you to sports for all that goes on inside the lines as well, for bringing back the games that provide comfort, familiarity, routine, or a simple but much-needed emotional outlet. At a time when all are in short supply, the longest-playing, best-rated reality show of them all is back in our living rooms, and is a gift to be treasured.

A few favorite moments since the games resumed:

▪ Mookie Betts’s World Series debut with the Dodgers defined that trade as one of the worst in Red Sox history, but Betts’s electrifying play both at the plate and in the field was a joy to behold.

▪ Breanna Stewart winning the WNBA title with Seattle and earning MVP honors after missing the entire 2019 season with a torn Achilles' tendon was one of the best comeback stories I can remember.

Stewart, the UConn star who won four national titles and four Final Four MVP awards in one of the greatest college careers on record, continues to dominate the WNBA. She’s amazing.

Of course, LeBron James is too, but his fourth title, this time with the Lakers, gets plenty of well-deserved credit.

▪ How 'bout that old Red Sox friend Jon Lester, who picked up about $47,000 in bar tabs around Chicago, his thank you to fans after the Cubs declined to exercise his 2021 option. One of the best uses of the virtual world I can think of.

▪ A more serious feel-good story comes from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and his work with onetime Celtic Delonte West, whose addiction problems had left him in hard times. Cuban posted a picture Tuesday of West kayaking and enjoying the outdoors, saying, “It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing.”

▪ A nod back to the US Open tennis tournament, with another great win by 23-year-old Naomi Osaka and a fabulous feat by working moms when three of them — Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and Tsvetana Pironkova — reached the quarterfinals.

▪ And one to golf’s US Open, where Bryson DeChambeau’s newfound muscles paid off in a big way, his distance just too much for the rest of the field.

▪ Not easy for New England to stomach, but it’s Los Angeles vs. Tampa for the title of Titletown these days. LA leads with both the Lakers and Dodgers, but with the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup, the Rays just falling short in the Series, and Tom Brady leading the Bucs, who knows …?

There’s more to come, and both the Masters and the push toward the NFL playoffs will be welcome after an Election Day pause that seemed the perfect time to say thanks for what we have.

As Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley wisely noted, this is an opportunity to educate rather than a chance to complain, even if some tone-deaf brethren did just that over losing their usual Saturday game-plan day. Hafley, the first-year head coach, had former player Josh Beekman lead a discussion educating his players on voting as well as spearheading registration efforts. The program also provided transportation to the polls for players who needed it.

“It is new to me, certainly as a head coach since I’d never been one. I don’t ever recall an Election Day where we didn’t practice,” Hafley said Monday. “I don’t ever recall being on a staff in my time where we encouraged and talked about the importance of voting as much as we have.

"I do think it’s very important. We can tweet out, and we can voice our opinions and we can have meetings, but there needs to be action, right? I think that this is one of those examples of taking action. It’s not just saying you’re going to vote, but actually going to do it and use your right to vote. I think it’s a good thing.”

Indeed it is.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.