Bill Belichick offers no indication Patriots will look to make moves at trade deadline

“I don’t know at this point,” he said Tuesday morning.

Coach Bill Belichick didn’t offer any indication about the team’s plans several hours ahead of the 4 p.m.deadline.

Belichick noted there’s typically “a lot more talk than there is action” when it comes to potential transactions. If a deal were to arise, discussions would likely involve Belichick, director of player personnel Nick Caserio, owner Robert Kraft, and the respective position coach.

It’s difficult to project activity, Belichick says, because circumstances can change quickly. Sometimes a dead end ultimately opens up, and, conversely, sometimes a proposed trade seems imminent, only to fall through.

“It looks like the ball is going to roll into the cup, and then, at the last second, it spins out,” Belichick said. “We just have to take it as it comes.”

One factor the Patriots will be taking into consideration is their salary-cap space in 2021, as they are expected to be among the teams with the most room in the league. Belichick indicated the team would be interested in preserving that position, especially because next season’s salary cap will drop as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you’re looking at salary cap and players' salaries and things like that, you just can’t look at it in a short-term window,” he said. “At some point, you have to take a longer look.”

Those remarks seem to echo comments Belichick made earlier this week, when he argued moves from previous seasons have strapped the Patriots' flexibility this year.

“You have to be aware of all those things and try to make the decision both long-term and short-term for your team,” he said.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.