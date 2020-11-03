Patriots reportedly trade for Dolphins receiver Isaiah Ford

The Patriots added some depth at wide receiver by landing Isaiah Ford in a rare interdivisional trade with the Dolphins, according to an ESPN report.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound Ford was a seventh-round selection in 2017 from Virginia Tech and has 41 catches in two-plus seasons in Miami. Ford missed his rookie season after sustaining a knee injury in training camp.

New England has been thin at receiver with Julian Edelman on injured reserve following a knee procedure and N’Keal Harry recuperating from a concussion.