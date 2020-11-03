Patriots reportedly trade for Dolphins receiver Isaiah Ford

The Patriots added some depth at wide receiver by landing Isaiah Ford in a rare interdivisional trade with the Dolphins, according to an ESPN report.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound Ford was a seventh-round selection in 2017 from Virginia Tech and has 41 catches in two-plus seasons in Miami. Ford missed his rookie season after sustaining a knee injury in training camp.
New England has been thin at receiver with Julian Edelman on injured reserve following a knee procedure and N’Keal Harry recuperating from a concussion.
Edelman and Harry combined for 40 catches this season.
Ford has 18 catches for 184 yards in six games this season.
Advertisement
Details of the trade have not been reported.
This story will be updated.
Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.