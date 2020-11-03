NFL trade deadline: Live updates from the Patriots and around the league

We’ll be tracking moves throughout the day. Follow along with live updates.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday. Will the Patriots be buyers or sellers?

▪ Bill Belichick: ‘We sold out’ to win Super Bowls, leaving no cap space to add depth to Patriots roster

ESPN: Patriots looking for big return if Gilmore moves — 7:45 a.m.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini is reporting that the Patriots are looking for a big return if they were to trade Stephon Gilmore.

Saints trade Kiko Alonso to 49ers for Kwon Alexander — 8:29 p.m.

The Saints obtained linebacker Kwon Alexander from the 49ers in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft choice.

Saints coach Sean Payton, who confirmed the trade on Monday, said the draft pick is conditional because it is tied to playing time. Alexander, who is coming off an ankle injury, will be competing for snaps at outside linebacker with Alex Anzelone, Payton said.

The 30-year-old Alonso has not played this season, which he began on the Saints' physically unable to perform list as he rehabilitates an anterior crucial ligament tear that occurred during a playoff game against Minnesota last season.

Payton said Alexander likely won’t be available for New Orleans' next game Sunday night against Tampa Bay, but hopefully the week after against San Francisco.

Titans trade for DB Desmond King — 5:21 p.m.

Coming off their first two losses of the season, the Tennessee Titans made a move to Monday shore up their defense, acquiring defensive back Desmond King from the Los Angeles Chargers for a sixth-round pick.

Ccoach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson made the move a day before Tuesday’s trade deadline, hoping King could come in and help as someone who’s been an effective blitzer. The Titans (5-2) have only seven sacks this season, and only Jacksonville has fewer in the NFL. Vrabel said King will be able to take part in Zoom virtual meetings until the defensive back passes through the testing protocols.

Tennessee currently has the NFL’s worst defense on third down and needs help in a banged-up secondary. Starting cornerback Adoree Jackson has been on injured reserve all season and is in the final week of evaluation to see if he might be activated before Sunday’s game with Chicago (5-3).

