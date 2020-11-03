Weston’s Jake Finard captures Dual County League individual golf championship

Starting on the par-3 fourth hole, Finard plugged his ball in the first fairway in a soggy spot, but was 1-under through his first three holes, stayed steady throughout, and turned in a 3-over 73 round to earn a two-shot victory over Westford Academy junior Molly Smith (75). Lincoln-Sudbury’s Reed Bodley (76) and Weston Jones (78) finished third and fourth, respectively.

“The only thing you can think about it is what is front of you, and keeping your head on straight," said Finard, a senior who led a young Weston squad listing two sophomores and a freshman in its top four to the DCL Small title and a 9-0 regular season.

In chilly, blustery conditions, outfitted in layers to allow him to somewhat comfortably swing a club, Jake Finard took a straightforward approach in Tuesday’s Dual County League individual tournament at Quail Ridge Country Club, a 9-hole course in Acton the Weston High senior was playing for the first time.

“We were not able to hit balls [warming up], and they switched up the course, a bit weird," said Finard, a returning Globe All-Scholastic who will sign a letter of intent next week to attend Georgetown University.

“It’s not very long, but it played about 200 yards longer because the ball was not traveling as far [because of the cold] . . . but it was a smooth day overall.”

“Smooth” is the result of his consistency and improved mental approach.

“When you play in conditions like today, even when the body does not feel right, [that confidence] helped me execute shots," Finard said.

That included a side-bunker save that allowed him to make par on his 16th hole (the par-4 seventh), the punctuation mark to a season that was saved.

“I’m just happy that we got something in, any conclusion to the season feels good," said Finard, who will also play in the Massachusetts High School individual championship at Shaker Hills CC in Harvard on Sunday.

“It feels good to win the DCL Small title,” while saluting the contributions of sophomores Max Ash and J.P. Noone, and freshman Zach Pelzar. “And it feels good to win this too.”

Catholic Central — Don’t mention anything about a “down year” to Aidan Emmerich. The St. Mary’s junior does not have that mind-set.

Neither do his Spartan teammates.

The three-time defending Division 3 state champions were not the team to beat in the Catholic Central League during the regular season, finishing 7-8 overall. But in Tuesday’s league championship, following the lead of Emmerich, St. Mary’s soared to a 15-shot win over Bishop Feehan, 287-302, at Hillview Country Club in North Reading.

Emmerich fired a 3-under-par 66 and teammates Sean Mathers (71), Peter Pagliuca (75), and Luke Smith (75) all submitted sub-76 rebounds.

Emmerich, a junior from Swampscott who is a two-time Globe All-Scholastic, believed he and his teammates played one of their best rounds of the season in the tourney.

“It was cold, windy, it snowed for a little [while], but I tried to get my wedge game ready to go, but I knew it was a short course, but I thought if I kept it close and put it in play, I would have a chance to put up a low number,” Emmerich said.

Emmerich birdied the 1st, 8th, 10th, 11th, and 13th holes en route to victory. Feehan’s Chad Correia was the individual runner-up, carding a 1-under 68.

“He played a great round of golf,” St. Mary’s coach Jay Fiste said of Emmerich. “He’s a real solid player.

”At least we had something to look forward to. It was in a similar format as the state tournament [with the four top scores."

Patriot League — Scituate captured the inaugural Patriot Cup at Pembroke Country Club, edging Hingham, 343-354, to cap an 11-1 season. Junior Austin Ryan paced the Sailors with a 10-over-par 81 and John Kinsley had an 83. Plymouth South senior Nolan Skaggs fired a 78 to earn medalist honors and Silver Lake’s Tyler Brown (80) was the runner-up.

Field hockey

Central Catholic 5, Lowell 1 — Grace Gervais netted a hat trick as the Raiders (2-5) cruised past visiting Lowell for the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Dartmouth 3, New Bedford 2 — Nicole Sylvain scored the winner as Dartmouth (7-0-0) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to claim a victory over the Whalers.

Durfee 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Senior Abbey Strollo racked up four goals as the Hilltoppers (2-4-1) surged past the Trojans in the Southeast Conference.

Hopkinton 3, Ashland 1 — Alyssa Sousa, Avery Hutchinson, and Elizabeth Kane each netted a goal as the Hillers (2-4) defeated the Clockers in the Tri-Valley League.

Ipswich 2, Amesbury 1 — Lexi James scored two goals as the Tigers (5-3-1) rallied from an early deficit for the Cape Ann League win over Amesbury.

Newburyport 4, Lynnfield 3 — Callie Beauparlant (3 goals) netted the winner with 37 seconds left as the Clippers (8-1) rallied from a 3-1 deficit to capture their first Cape Ann League championship since 2011.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 2, Silver Lake 0 — Senior Ashley Foley scored one goal and set up senior Hannah Bevilaqua for another in the nonleague victory for the Cougars (6-2).

Plymouth North 6, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Emily Jenkins rifled in three goals and Maeve Campbell added two goals and an assist to lead the Eagles (8-0-1) to the Patriot League win.

Girls' soccer

Ashland 1, Hopkinton 0 — Senior captain Maddie English scored the winner with less than 10 minutes left as the Clockers (3-3-0) blanked the Hillers in the Tri-Valley League.

Central Catholic 5, Lowell 0 — Faith Lee and Sydney Wnek both scored two goals to lift the Raiders (5-1-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Danvers 1, Beverly 0 — Junior Arianna Bezanson connected in the second quarter to lift the Falcons (5-0) to the Northeastern Conference road win.

Masconomet 5, Saugus 0 — Elena Lindonen and Alex Woodland each tallied a pair of goals for Masco (5-0-1).

Boys' soccer

Nauset 6, Falmouth 0 — Will Schiffer and Pat Pinto each scored two goals as the Warriors (9-0) toppled the Clippers in Cape & Islands League play.

Sandwich 3, Monomoy 1 — Jake Sutton scored a hat trick to power the Blue Knights (4-4-1) past the Sharks for the Cape & Islands win.

Sturgis East 4, St. John Paul II 3 — Lucas Dehelean (2 goals) scored the winner for the Storm (3-2-3) in a tightly-contested Cape & Islands match that featured four lead changes.

Boys' cross-country

Wellesley 27, Needham 28 — Senior Drew Donahue broke the course record at Needham, completing the 3.1 miles in 15:47 in the Bay State Conference win for the Raiders (3-1).

Brandon Chase also contributed to this story.

