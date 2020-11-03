Wisconsin cancels second straight football game as COVID-19 cases pile up

The University of Wisconsin has canceled a football game for a second straight week due to positive COVID-19 cases, announcing Tuesday that the team will not host Purdue on Saturday as cases within the Badgers program continue to rise. School officials said three more players and two additional staffers have tested positive since Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 27 — 15 players and 12 staffers. All team-related activities remain paused indefinitely. The Badgers also didn’t travel to Nebraska for a game on Halloween. Neither contest will be rescheduled. The Purdue-Wisconsin matchup is the 38th game involving a Football Bowl Subdivision team postponed or canceled as a result of the pandemic. Wisconsin (1-0) has five games left on its schedule. The Big Ten requires teams to play at least six games to be eligible for the championship game on Dec. 19 … Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said quarterback Trevor Lawrence will travel with the top-ranked Tigers for their game Saturday at No. 4 Notre Dame despite his being sidelined with the coronavirus. The Heisman Trophy contender will have completed his 10-day quarantine but can’t play due to the cardiac testing protocol required by the Atlantic Coast Conference for athletes who test positive.

Tyler Seguin will be on the shelf for an extended stretch. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Dallas Stars said goaltender Ben Bishop and forward Tyler Seguin will miss about five months from the date of their respective offseason surgeries. Bishop underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus on Oct. 21. Seguin underwent a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair on Nov. 2. The NHL and NHLPA have set a target start date of Jan. 1 for the start of the 2020-21 season … The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Anthony Mantha to a four-year contract. Terms were not disclosed. Mantha had 16 goals and 22 assists last season for Detroit despite playing just 43 games due to injury.

Advertisement

BASKETBALL

Former WNBA, Ohio State coach Darsch dies

Plymouth native Nancy Darsch, who coached the Ohio State women’s basketball team to the 1993 NCAA title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68. She had Parkinson’s disease and died Monday in her hometown. Brian Agler, who coached with her at Seattle in the WNBA, said Darsch’s family informed him of her death. The Springfield College graduate began her college coaching career as an assistant at Tennessee, then led the Buckeyes from 1985-1997, compiling a 234-125 record. Darsch was the inaugural coach of the New York Liberty in 1997, helping the team reach the WNBA Finals that first season. She later coached Washington and was an assistant in Minnesota and Seattle … Eddie Johnson, the two-time All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks whose career was shortened by arrests which led to a ban from the NBA and life sentence in prison, died Oct. 26 of an undisclosed illness. He was 65. A third-round pick by the Hawks in 1977, Johnson was a two-time All-Star who averaged 15.1 points in 10 seasons. He received a lifetime suspension in 1987 for his cocaine use and was serving a life sentence in Florida for sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl, at the time of his death.

Advertisement

SOCCER

US could field young team in upcoming friendlies

Gio Reyna, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder and son of former US team captain Claudio Reyna, is among 10 players on the youthful 24-man American roster who could debut in an exhibition against Wales at Swansea on Nov. 12, the day before Reyna’s 18th birthday. The Americans also play Panama four days later at Wiener Neustadt, Austria. Reyna could become the 12th player under 18 to make his US debut. The match at Wales will be just the second in the pandemic-disrupted year for the Americans, who beat Costa Rica 1-0 on Feb. 1 with a roster of mostly MLS players. He could team in a new-look midfield with Christian Pulisic, 22; Weston McKennie; and Tyler Adams, 21. Pulisic, who plays for Chelsea in the English Premier League, is recovering from yet another hamstring injury and his status is uncertain. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Pulisic could be fit to return as early as this weekend. … Argentine 1986 World Cup champion Diego Maradona was scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for possible bleeding on his brain. His doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said Maradona, 60, has an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain … Defending champion Bayern Munich scored a flurry of late goals to beat host Salzburg (Austria), 6-2, and extend its Champions League-record winning streak to 14 games. Joshua Kimmich set up goals by Jérôme Boateng and Leroy Sané … Alessandro Schöpf scored twice as Schalke ended its nine-month winless streak across all competitions by beating fourth-tier club Schweinfurt, 4-1, in the first round of the German Cup in Gelsenkirchen.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Roglic back in front at Spanish Vuelta

Primoz Roglic competes the 13th stage of the 2020 La Vuelta on Tuesday. MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

Defending champion Primoz Roglic won the individual time trial at the Spanish Vuelta to retake the overall lead from Richard Carapaz. Roglic finished the 20.9-mile 13th stage in 46 minutes, 39 seconds, one second ahead of American cyclist William Barta in Dumbria. Carapaz finished seventh to fall 39 seconds behind Roglic in the overall standings. Hugh Carthy is third, 47 seconds behind Roglic … Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by defeating Daniel Evans, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). The 12th-seeded Wawrinka will face American Tommy Paul., who beat Gilles Simon, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Richard Gasquet defeated American Taylor Fritz, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to also reach the second round of the final Masters tournament of the season … Alexander Povetkin’s rematch with Dillian Whyte on Nov. 21 in London, for the WBC interim heavyweight title was postponed after the Russian boxer tested positive for the coronavirus. Promoter Eddie Hearn said the fight would be rescheduled for January … The PGA Tour announced that American Harry Higgs has withdrawn from this week’s Houston Open after testing positive for COVID-19.