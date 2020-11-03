Suspect in Vienna rampage described as Islamic State ‘sympathizer’

The rampage left four dead and 22 others wounded in the heart of the Austrian capital before the gunman was killed by police nine minutes after the assault began, Nehammer said, adding that the evidence gathered so far showed no indication that others were involved. The attacker, an Austrian who also has citizenship in North Macedonia, was identified as Kujtim Fejzulai by officials and his former lawyer, Nikolaus Rast.

A man who opened fire in central Vienna on Monday night while armed with an automatic rifle, a pistol, and a machete and wearing a fake explosive device was a 20-year-old Austrian citizen who had sought to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said in a news briefing Tuesday.

Barely 24 hours after the assault, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, calling the shooter a “soldier of the caliphate” who had used an automatic weapon, pistol, and knife to kill or wound “close to 30 crusaders,” according to a statement translated by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors online extremist messaging.

It was not clear from the Islamic State’s declaration whether it had helped plan the attack or whether others were involved. But the Islamic State has used similar language before in asserting responsibility for assaults by individuals acting on their own.

Nehammer said that the suspect had been arrested once before after trying to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group. The man was sentenced to 22 months in prison for that attempt but was released early, raising questions about how someone on the radar of authorities had managed to carry out such an attack.

Austrians vowed that the attacker would not divide their society or destroy their democracy. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in an address to the nation Tuesday morning that the shooting was “definitely an Islamist terrorist attack,” which he called “an attack out of hatred, hatred for our basic values.”

“We often see ourselves as a blessed island where violence and terror is only known from abroad,” he said. “But the sad truth is: Even if we live in a generally safe country, we don’t live in a safe world.”

Austria’s government announced a three-day period of official mourning beginning Tuesday, in which flags on public buildings will be lowered to half-staff. A minute’s silence was held at noon.

On Tuesday morning, Harald Sörös, an Interior Ministry spokesman, said that a second woman had died of her injuries, bringing the number of victims to four. Twenty-two people were wounded, Nehammer later confirmed.

Monday’s violence comes after recent terror attacks in France — including the beheading of a teacher and a knife attack at a church — that have both been linked to Islamic extremists. But Kurz warned against making assumptions about the Muslim community.

“This is no fight between Christians and Muslims, or between Austrians and migrants,” he said. “This is a fight between civilization and barbarism.”

Ümit Vural, president of the Islamic Faith Community in Austria, condemned the “cowardly, revolting attack,” calling it “an attack on our Vienna” and “an attack on all of us.”

“Our democracy, our freedom and liberal order is stronger than violence and terror,” he said.

An ecumenical memorial service for the victims was held Tuesday evening in St. Stephen’s Cathedral.

The attacker was known to authorities and had previously been convicted of attempted jihad and attempted membership in a terrorist organization, after he tried unsuccessfully to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State, Nehammer said.





He defended the decision to release the young man, pointing to his good behavior in prison. And he insisted the suspect had appeared to be “fully integrated” into society — though evidence found in his apartment, including a stockpile of munitions, after the attack told a different story.

“There were no warning signs about his radicalization,” Nehammer said, promising to review the justice system to try to ensure that a similar mistake not be made again.

Before setting out on his attack, the suspect posted a photograph of himself to social media, wielding a machete and a rifle with a message that “clearly indicated his sympathy for IS,” the minister said, referring to the Islamic State.

Rast, the lawyer who represented the suspect in 2018, said there had been no indication he was dangerous. Rast said his client had planned to travel to Syria to join the extremist group with a friend, but only got as far as Turkey before being arrested.

There was no suggestion that his parents shared his views, and, in fact, the man’s mother was the one who alerted authorities when he went missing, Rast said.

Rast said that his client’s remorse after returning to Austria seemed genuine and that his behavior in prison was such that he was released after only about a year of his 22-month sentence. The man took part in a special deradicalization program, the lawyer added.

“He gave the impression of a young man who was searching for who he was,” Rast said. “At no point did I have the impression that he was dangerous.”

At least 14 people with links to the gunman in Austria have been detained and are being questioned, and 18 locations are being searched, Nehammer said. Several raids were carried out, mostly in Vienna, but also in St. Pölten, an hour west of the city, and in Linz, about 115 miles west of the capital.











































































































